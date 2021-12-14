Sweet potatoes: The Japanese effect

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Morogoro. A new Japanese model is making changes to sweet potato farming in Tanzania where some farmers are engaged in contract farming.

A former member of the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) programme which sends volunteers to different sectors, Mr Tatsuo Hasegawa established a company that has been assuring some farmers in Morogoro and Dodoma of seeds, inputs and markets.

Mr Hasegawa, who studied at Sokoine University of Agriculture on a Japan International Cooperation’s scholarship, has chosen a Japanese sweet potato variety called Tamayutaka which he said is suitable for the Tanzanian environment - and does not require fertilisers or pesticides.

His firm Matoborwa Co Ltd which was established in Dodoma in 2014, produces dried sweet potatoes snacks, dried fruits and nut bars.

“Agricultural development in Africa has turned to be my lifework,” said Mr Hasegawa, adding that his experiences as a JOCV “made me choose Tanzania as my investment destination.”

The firm provides seeds and cultivation skills to farmers and buys their produces as raw materials to feed the factory.

A co-founder of the company, Mr Crispin Sukwa, said the factory’s capacity is limited to the existing supply of the raw materials and market demands.

“We buy raw materials, according to our production capacity. Plans are on hand to install new machines to meet the demand,” he notes.

Farmers see the approach as a relief to the potato farmers.

“Hustling to get modern seeds and market is no more. Only weather worries me and I am assured of good harvest and selling my sweet potatoes at good price,” said Mr Peter Chisina, a contract potato farmer based in Gairo.

Mr Saimon Mlali, a contract farmer from Mpwapwa, said his life changed soon after starting to work with Matoborwa in 2018.