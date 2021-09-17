Tanzania private sector sends delegation to US to boost business ties

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has arranged a business roundtable with US investors, which will take place in the United States between September 17 and September 27, 2021.

The scheduled high-level business engagement follows a meeting between TPSF Chairperson, Ms. Angelina Ngalula, with Dr Donald Wright, USA Ambassador to Tanzania, on July 13, 2021, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment between the two nations.

Developing economic connections between Tanzania and American investors in Public and Private Partnerships (PPP), tourism, and other key initiatives was one of the main topics addressed.

The Chairperson of TPSF, Ms Ngalula will lead a 12-man private sector delegation comprising business executives from various sectors to explore business and investment opportunities between Tanzania and the US.

According to TPSF Executive director, Mr Francis Nanai, the delegation's mission to the US is in support of the government's development agenda to promote trade and investment as the engine of Tanzania's socioeconomic development.

Tanzania is currently the USA’s 121st largest goods trading partner, with $462 million in total (two-way) goods trade during 2019. Goods exports to Tanzania totaled $333 million, while goods imports totaled $130 million. The U.S. goods trade surplus with Tanzania was $203 million in 2019.