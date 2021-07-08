Tanzanian graphite mine to attract $32m in investment, offer 500 jobs

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Graphite miner Lindi Jumbo Ltd will invest $32 million in the production of graphite minerals, which will help create hundreds of jobs at its Ruangwa site in Lindi Region.

The mineral is used for various purposes including making pencils whose market is huge and inexhaustible.

Actual investment will start next year, the firm’s administrative assistant, Mr Frederick Malima, said yesterday.

He told The Citizen at the 45th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) that over 500 direct and indirect jobs will be created.

The company will strictly abide by Tanzania’s local content law which seeks to ensure that Tanzanians benefit from the project.

The company owns 27.7 square kilometres of land for the project.

He said production is expected to start next year and that all the procedures have been completed, including acquisition of a mining licence.

He said the clean-up exercise in the mining area including the construction of staff houses has begun and in September the first plant for extraction will arrive.

Apart from manufacturing of pencils, also batteries for both mobile phones and vehicles will be manufactured.

He said the research has shown that the area can be used for extraction for 24 years. To begin with, the company will be producing 40,000 tonnes per year of graphite.

“We have come to the trade fair (DITF) to give Tanzanians the good news on jobs for young people and various other opportunities for citizens living near the mine,” he said.

Graphite is also available at Mahenge in Morogoro and Arusha regions. But, the new mine will be the largest producer in the country.

He said their main markets for their products will be overseas.

“We have not started exploration, but we have already found a market in Europe, China and the United States, so these minerals have a large market and their demand is increasing day by day.” In domestic market, new schools are open everyday as well as new vehicles and mobile phones so the company is confident and ready to invest such a huge amount for the country’s sustainable development.