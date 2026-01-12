Christian Social Services Commission, local ed-tech firm partner to boost practical STEM education

Dar es Salaam.The Christian Social Services Commission (CSSC) has partnered with Tanzanian education technology startup MITzKITS to strengthen practical science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, with a focus on primary and secondary schools in rural and underserved areas.

The two institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting hands-on, experiential learning that goes beyond theory and rote memorisation, enabling learners to better understand STEM subjects through experimentation, exploration and real-world problem-solving.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, CSSC Executive Director Peter Maduki said the commission oversees a network of 1,033 registered education institutions operated by the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) and the Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT).

He said the partnership will focus on improving teaching and learning methodologies through the use of practical STEM kits, with teachers, students and parents oriented on how to use them effectively.

“Our partnership will assist some of our schools to access these kits and ensure they are used to enhance learning outcomes,” Mr Maduki said.

He noted that the pilot phase will be implemented in the Lake Zone and urged other institutions to take advantage of the programme, describing it as a valuable addition to schools.

Mr Maduki added that teacher capacity building is a key pillar of the collaboration, with structured training and continuous professional support to help educators integrate practical STEM activities into their lessons.

MITzKITS Chief Executive Officer and founder Wilson Richard Mabala said the initiative aligns with national efforts to prepare learners for a technology-driven economy.

He said the partnership seeks to embed MITzKITS’ learning kits in classroom instruction as well as extracurricular activities such as science clubs.

In addition, the initiative will support digital literacy through computer donation programmes and the use of online learning platforms.

"Monitoring and evaluation mechanisms will be put in place to assess learning outcomes and guide plans for scaling up the model nationally,” Mr Mabala said.

He added that the programme prioritises schools with limited access to laboratory equipment, digital tools and specialised science teachers, helping to narrow learning gaps.

CSSC, established in 1992 by TEC and CCT, is the country’s largest ecumenical service body, coordinating education and health services that account for more than 10 per cent of Tanzania’s education provision.