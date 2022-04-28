Tigo to relocate offices to PSSSF Commercial Complex

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tigo Tanzania yesterday signed a lease agreement with the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) for the telecommunications company to merge and relocate its offices.

The company moves from Derm Complex along Ali Hassan Mwinyi road to larger facilities at the PSSSF Commercial Complex.

The merged entity MIC Tanzania PLC (Tigo and Zantel) will be occupying 13th to 33rd floor of the Commercial Tower at the PSSSF Commercial Complex located along Sam Nujoma Road, in the city.

“This move represents another significant milestone after Axian Telecom acquired the merged entity MIC Tanzania PLC (Tigo and Zantel). Axian Telecom is strongly committed to being a first-rate employer everywhere it operates having recently received the top employer certification,” said Tigo chief finance officer and acting CEO Innocent Rwetabura.

“The new office space will accommodate our merged teams to create a sense of unity and belonging to enable us to continue focusing on designing and developing state-of- the-art products and services for our over 14 million customers across the country,” he added.

The relocation is expected to be effective towards the end of 2022, he said.

“This move will not have any impact on any of our operations during the transition period, and we shall provide all our stakeholders with further details pertaining to the new office once all procedures have been finalized,” said Mr Rwetabura.

For his part, PSSSF director general Hosea Kashimba welcomed the move to their new building, saying the presence of Tigo headquarters will help close more leasing deals for the state-run agency.