TotalEnergies launches first solarised station in Tanzania

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. TotalEnergies Marketing Tanzania yesterday launched its new global identity in Dar es Salaam as part of its ongoing transformation plan.

The company also launched its first solarised service station at the TotalEnergies Samora service station in the city in an effort to give users an opportunity to enjoy products and services powered by solar energy.

The company introduced its TotalEnergies image in Tanzania in May 2021 in its ambitious plan to become a world–class player in the energy transition.

The new name and new visual identity of TotalEnergies embodies the company as a broad energy player that is committed to producing and providing more affordable, reliable and clean energies to as many people as possible. Speaking during the event, the TotalEnergies Marketing Tanzania Ltd managing director, Jean-Francois Schoepp said the ongoing transformation plan was in line with the firm’s wider goal of cutting carbon emission. “It is with great honor and pride that we are here today to reveal our milestone and ambition as the first Oil Marketing Company in Tanzania to have solarized service stations which is in line with our climate ambition to have net zero carbon emission and a reflection of our transition from Total Tanzania Ltd to TotalEnergies Marketing Tanzania Ltd,” he said.

He said so far, the company has set up 24 solarised stations in the country.

It has an ambitious target to solarise up to 68 service stations by the end of 2022 as well as its industrial sites such as its Dar es Salaam terminal and its Lubricants Oil Blending Plant. With this target, the company expects a production of close to 900 kW of electricity on a full year. Gracing the event, the Minister for Energy, Mr January Makamba said the the transformation of Total to TotalEnergies marked a tremendous development in Tanzania’s energy sector, saying it was an indication that the country could fuel up with sunlight, enjoy a beverage made by solar power and even recharge their batteries at the speed of light when at TotalEnergies service stations.

“We are excited to see the new developments in TotalEnergies products and services to reach the company’s 2050 ambition of net zero carbon emission. We are even more excited to witness the electricity production that will result from the solarisation of your service stations and hope in the future that TotalEnergies together with the ministry of energy will facilitate the production and supply of more energies by utilising the natural sources of energies that we have in the country such as wind, water, biomass and natural gas,” he said.