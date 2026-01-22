Family of Israeli tourist seeks court action over delayed Ngorongoro crash case

Dar es Salaam. The family of an Israeli tourist who died in a road accident in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area has petitioned the Ngorongoro District Court, accusing it of inaction against a defendant alleged to be deliberately delaying the case by repeatedly failing to attend court sessions.

The complaint concerns the death of Inbar Greidinger-Geisler, 29, who was killed in a January 4, 2025 accident while touring Ngorongoro with five other family members, all Israeli nationals.

The family, through their lawyers, Ernestilla Mafita & Co. Advocates, has asked the court to take firm action against the second accused, vehicle owner Charles Melikior Mullo, whom they accuse of repeatedly breaching bail conditions and frustrating the progress of the case.

The accident occurred at an area known as Kona ya Sukari within the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Arusha Region, when a Toyota Land Cruiser carrying the family overturned. Inbar died at the scene, while the other five occupants sustained injuries of varying severity.

Following the incident, the driver, Tumaini Geofrey Mkonyi, and the vehicle owner, Mullo, were separately arraigned before the Ngorongoro District Court and charged with offences arising from the accident.

Mkonyi, who was driving the Toyota Land Cruiser (registration number T 450 APB), pleaded guilty to charges including reckless driving causing death and bodily harm, driving without a valid licence and damaging a motor vehicle. He was convicted and fined Sh120,000.

Mullo, however, denied the charge of allowing an unlicensed person to drive his vehicle. He was released on bail after meeting the required conditions.

According to the family, Mullo has since failed to attend court on several occasions, causing repeated adjournments and delaying the hearing of the case.

In a letter dated December 1, 2025, and addressed to the Resident Magistrate in Charge of the Ngorongoro District Court, the family’s lawyers accused the second accused of repeatedly violating bail conditions.

The letter, signed by senior partner Ernestilla John, was submitted through the Judiciary’s electronic filing system and registered on December 3, 2025.

“We hereby formally submit this complaint regarding the repeated violations of bail conditions committed by the second accused, Charles Melikior Mullo,” the letter reads in part.

The lawyers cited Section 151(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), Chapter 20 (2023 Edition), which requires an accused person released on bail to attend court on all scheduled dates.

They stated that Mullo failed to appear in court on November 20 and December 1, 2025, without providing any valid reason or medical documentation, despite claims of illness communicated through his surety.

The family argues that the delays are unjustified and continue to deny them timely justice in a matter that has already caused profound grief.

They further questioned how a person accused of employing an unlicensed driver—an act that allegedly led to the sudden death of their daughter—could repeatedly miss court without facing decisive action.

The lawyers also expressed concern over what they described as the court’s reluctance to issue a warrant of arrest, warning that such inaction creates the impression that the accused is being treated as though he is above the law.

They urged the court to take appropriate steps, including reviewing or cancelling bail terms, issuing firm directions to prevent further delays, and ensuring the accused attends court as required by law.

Court records reviewed by Mwananchi show that the case was last mentioned on January 2, 2026. On that date, both the presiding magistrate, Senior Resident Magistrate Bethsaida Sivonike, and the second accused were absent.

The matter was adjourned to January 23, 2026.

Charges

In Road Traffic Case No. 000019095/2025, Mkonyi faced eight counts, including causing death, five counts of causing bodily harm, and damaging a motor vehicle through reckless driving, contrary to Sections 41 and 63(2)(b) of the Road Traffic Act, Chapter 168 (Revised Edition, 2002).

He was also charged with driving without a valid licence, contrary to Sections 19(1) and 113(1) and (4) of the same law.

The prosecution told the court that Mkonyi failed to exercise due care while descending a steep slope at Kona ya Sukari, causing the vehicle to plunge into a ravine and resulting in the death of Inbar Greidinger-Geisler and injuries to Galevi Geisler, Shir Geisler, Or-Avi Geisler, Nijean Green Stein and Haya Geisler.

Mullo, meanwhile, is charged with allowing a person to drive a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence, contrary to Sections 19(2) and 113(1) and (4) of the Road Traffic Act.