High Court acquits man in 116kg khat trafficking case

Simanjiro. The High Court of Tanzania, Moshi Registry, has acquitted Mr Nestory Machibya, who was charged with trafficking narcotic drugs khat weighing 116.69 kilogrammes, after finding that the prosecution failed to prove the case to the required legal standard.
The ruling was delivered on Friday, May 29, 2026, by Justice Safina Simfukwe, who was hearing Economic Sabotage Case No 18604/2024 against the accused.
According to the charges, on July 6, 2023, at Rikweni Village in Same District, Kilimanjaro Region, Mr Machibya was alleged to have been found trafficking illegal drugs contrary to the law.