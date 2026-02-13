How Tanzania opposition leader Lissu cross-examined protected witness, denies threats to life

Dar es Salaam. The fifth prosecution witness in the treason case against Chadema Chairman Tundu Lissu has denied ever receiving threats or any form of intimidation as a witness in the trial.

The witness, one of several protected under the Witness Protection Regulations 2025, testifies from a special dock visible only to the judges, while the accused and the public cannot see or identify them.

Identified as P6 (24), the fifth prosecution witness told the court he was never threatened during cross-examination by Lissu, who is representing himself in the case.

The prosecution had requested witness protection under the 2025 regulations issued by the Chief Justice, citing threats against key witnesses. In a ruling delivered by Justice Hussein Mtembwa on August 4, 2025, the court barred disclosure of the witnesses’ identities and instructed that pseudonymsbe used throughout the trial.

The case is being heard in the High Court, Small Claims Division, Dar es Salaam, before a three-judge panel led by Acting High Court Judge Dunstan Ndunguru, alongside judges James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde. The trial is currently at the stage of hearing prosecution evidence.

On February 13, 2026, the fifth witness, guided by State Attorney Cuthbert Mbilingi, testified that he is a resident of Songea and works as a motorcycle taxi (bodaboda) operator.

He told the court that he became interested in joining Chadema after attending party meetings in 2024.

He approached the then District Youth Secretary of Songea, later District Youth Chairman Chiza (Esau), who promised to assist him in obtaining a party membership card and involved him in organising events, including bodaboda processions carrying party flags.

The witness said he accessed Jambo TV on April 4, 2025, and listened to a speech by Chadema Chairman Lissu, in which he allegedly urged actions to disrupt the election process.

The witness admitted that Lissu’s words influenced his willingness to participate in pre-election activities coordinated by a group called Siasa Yetu Update.

During cross-examination, Lissu asked the witness about his police statement, his religion, his phone usage, and the timeline of Chiza’s positions in the party.

The witness confirmed the statements and timelines but said sections of the police statement were illegible.

Key points from cross-examination included:

Whether calling a party meeting as a party leader is criminal: witness said, “I do not know.”

Whether threatening to prevent elections is a criminal act: witness said, “I do not know.”

Whether the police told him such acts are illegal: witness remained silent.

Whether he had ever been arrested for organising demonstrations without approval: witness said, “I do not know.”





Whether he had submitted additional police statements after April 25, 2025: witness said, “No.”

Whether he had ever reported threats to his life: witness said, “No.”

Whether any Chadema member had threatened him or relatives: witness said, “No.”

Lissu faces one count of treason under section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code for allegedly inciting the public to interfere with the 2025 general election through statements urging disruption and rebellion.