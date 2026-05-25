Tanzania anti-graft body arraigns former teachers union, Temesa leaders in economic sabotage case

Dodoma. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has arraigned former leaders of the Tanzania Teachers’ Union (TTU) and officials of the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa) before the Dodoma Resident Magistrate’s Court over allegations of forming a criminal syndicate, economic sabotage and money laundering involving Sh3.5 billion.

On the TTU side, those arraigned are former union president, Ms Leah Ulaya, vice president, Mr Suleimani Ikomba, former secretary general, Mr Maganga Japhet, together with Mr Joseph Misalaba, Mr Nashon Kidudu, Mr Baraka Mbonalibha, Mr Wambura Kihengu, Ms Angelina Wambura and Pyrate and Industries Company Limited.

The accused are facing 14 counts related to economic sabotage, including unlawfully obtaining more than Sh2.2 billion between 2023 and 2024.

Reading the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Zabibu Mpangule at the Dodoma Resident Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 25, 2026, Senior State Attorney Patrick Mwita alleged that the accused authorised the use of the funds to purchase T-shirts and caps contrary to the TTU constitution.

Mr Mwita further alleged that the accused obtained Sh1.3 billion from Pyrate and Industries Company Limited in exchange for approving a tender for procurement of the T-shirts and caps contrary to union procedures.

He also named the company’s directors, Mr Wambura Kihengu, and Ms Angelina Wambura, as facing charges of forging various documents to present the company as legitimate while knowing such conduct was unlawful.

“Three other suspects, namely Mr Suleimani Ikomba, Mr Baraka Mbonalibha and Ms Angelina Wambura, are still being sought so they can be joined with their co-accused in this case,” said Mr Mwita.

On the Temesa side, those arraigned are Mr Lazaro Kilahala, Mr Mathias Rutaguza, Sambayeti Magoko, Mr Kennedy Manene, Mr Peter Bongole, Mr Clavery Busunzu, Mbisho Kibuti, ms Renatha Juma, Mr Vincent Lutembuka, Mr Michael Assey, Mr Caesar Chambo, Mr Nassor Igangule, Mr Deus Matiku and Kentra Tanzania Limited.

The accused face nine charges, including forging procurement documents for vehicle spare parts and causing the government losses exceeding Sh1.3 billion.

Nr Mwita said two suspects, Mr Mathias Rutaguza and Mr Michael Assey, are still being sought to join the case.

He further told the court that investigations into both cases are ongoing and hearings will begin after legal procedures are completed.

For her part, Senior Resident Magistrate Zabibu Mpangule informed the accused that the court has no jurisdiction to hear economic sabotage and money laundering cases without special permission from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“If this court receives special permission, the case will begin to be heard here or may be transferred to the Economic Crimes Court,” said Magistrate Mpangule.