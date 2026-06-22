Tanzania courts pharmaceutical investors at China industry forum

Shanghai. Tanzania is seeking to attract pharmaceutical manufacturers and position itself as a regional production hub as a government delegation participates in CPHI China 2026 in Shanghai.

The delegation from Tanzania’s Pharmaceutical Investment Acceleration Taskforce (PIAT) is attending the three-day pharmaceutical trade fair from June 16 to 18, targeting global drug manufacturers, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) producers and contract manufacturers.

Led by Deputy Permanent Secretary for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices in the Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Tayari, the delegation is promoting investment opportunities in pharmaceutical manufacturing for domestic and regional markets.

Tanzania is using the forum to showcase reforms aimed at improving the investment climate in the sector, including regulatory changes, investment incentives, support for local procurement and the development of dedicated pharmaceutical industrial zones.

Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa said the government was positioning Tanzania to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in Africa.

“Tanzania is ready to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in Africa,” he said.

Government projections show domestic demand for medicines is expected to increase from about 131 million packs in the 2024/25 financial year to more than 600 million packs by 2039/40.

Officials say the expected increase will be supported partly by the planned expansion of health insurance coverage.

The government is also promoting Tanzania’s regulatory framework, noting that registration timelines for locally manufactured products have been reduced to 60 days.

Tanzania has identified pharmaceutical industrial sites in Mloganzila and Kibaha and committed $10 million towards a shared quality-control and bioequivalence laboratory to support local production.

The government is seeking investment in active pharmaceutical ingredients, vaccines, biological products, injectable medicines and essential medicines intended for regional markets.