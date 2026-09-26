Tanzania’s Court of Appeal acquits teacher, quashes 30-year sentence over sodomy conviction









Dar es Salaam. The Court of Appeal has freed teacher Makame Lipwata, who was serving a 30-year prison sentence for sodomy, after finding critical flaws in the evidence used to convict him.

Mr Lipwata, formerly a tutor at Mahaika Primary School in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam, was accused of committing the offence on December 13, 2020, in the Mbagala Saba Saba area of Temeke, against a minor reportedly aged 14.

The ruling overturning the conviction was delivered on September 23, 2026, by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Augustine Mwarija, Panterine Kente and Zainab Muruke, following an appeal lodged by Mr Lipwata against the Republic.

Prosecution records indicated that the complainant knew the appellant and lived in the same room after being taken in from a bus stand, where he had been living in vulnerable conditions.

Testimony showed the pair met on December 13, 2020, at a Dar es Salaam bus terminal.

The youth had migrated from the Tanga Region after completing primary education, surviving through begging, petty theft and informal jobs, before the appellant allegedly engaged him to manage a shoe kiosk.

The complainant testified that on the night of the incident, while sharing a bed, Mr Lipwata assaulted him and ordered him to keep the matter secret.

In his defence, Mr Lipwata acknowledged living with the youth out of charity but strongly denied the charge, maintaining that he was targeted because he was unmarried and had a record of sheltering destitute youngsters.

He also faulted the State for failing to produce medical examination reports.

Following a guilty verdict and a 30-year sentence in the District Court, an initial appeal to the High Court upheld the judgment.

Grounds of appeal

Challenging the concurrent lower court rulings, Mr Lipwata argued that the District Court erred by convicting him on the uncorroborated testimony of a single witness, citing insufficient evidence.

He contended that the trial court placed excessive weight on the victim's testimony despite glaring discrepancies and inconsistencies, while the prosecution failed to produce essential witnesses and critical documentary evidence, including medical records.

He maintained that the State failed to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt, rendering his 30-year sentence a miscarriage of justice.

Judges' decision

Reviewing the record, Justice Kente observed that although the law permits convictions in sexual offences based on uncorroborated victim testimony, courts must rigorously test witness credibility.

Citing Section 135(6) of the Evidence Act, the bench stressed that courts must record clear reasons satisfying them that a complainant is truthful.

"The lower court failed to clearly address the victim's conduct and the circumstances surrounding the case," noted the judges.

The appellate court emphasised that trial magistrates must assess demeanour, consistency, reporting timelines, corroborative leads and emerging contradictions.

They highlighted that the matter was reported more than two months late and that the medical report was withheld.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of this case, we find it unsafe to rely solely on his uncorroborated evidence to support that judgment," ruled the bench.