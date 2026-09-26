Zanzibar Police arrest 441 suspects and smash notorious crime syndicates

Unguja. The Urban West Regional Police Force has arrested 441 suspects for various offences and announced a stringent legal strategy targeting motorcycle riders and passengers caught without crash helmets.

Briefing journalists at his office on Saturday, September 26, 2026, Urban West Regional Police Commander Elthon Banzi said security remained stable following a series of targeted operations.

During the operations, police recovered stolen property, including 29 motorcycles, two bajajis, four cattle and a boat allegedly used to smuggle stolen motorcycles to Dar es Salaam and Bagamoyo.

"Our continuous operations have successfully restored peace and order across the region," said Commander Banzi.

He highlighted the dismantling of notable criminal networks, including gangs led by Salehe Jangiani (alias Madenge), Amis Aji Hamisi (Kanji) and Amis Majala Samson, who face armed robbery charges.

Police also arrested two suspects at Darajani for impersonating State security personnel and found them in possession of Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) uniforms, a toy pistol and a replica AK-47 rifle.

Road safety and new helmet policy

Addressing road safety, Commander Banzi expressed concern over 11 deaths resulting from 15 accidents over a two-month period, noting that non-compliant bodaboda riders were the primary culprits.

To curb violations, the force announced a rigorous crackdown beginning October 5, 2026.

"Starting next month, any rider or passenger caught without a helmet will be detained. Before release or arraignment, offenders must present two brand-new helmets accompanied by purchase receipts for verification," emphasised Commander Banzi.

Under traffic regulations, both riders and passengers caught without helmets face a fine of Sh80,000 each.

Community engagement

Police have also stepped up community policing initiatives, announcing a joint security walk for October 3, 2026, starting from Ziwani and led by Urban West Regional Commissioner Mohammed Abdalla.

Commander Banzi assured residents of robust security ahead of the anticipated El Niño rains, warning criminals against exploiting the weather conditions.

Reacting to the helmet directive, Kikwajuni resident, Mr Said Shaaban Abuka noted that lax compliance remains a chronic issue among commercial riders.