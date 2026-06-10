Twelve suspects charged over alleged fraud in Tanzania’s Masasi water pipeline project

Masasi. The Masasi District Court in Mtwara Region has arraigned 12 suspects on 27 counts of economic offences involving allegations of corruption and forgery of documents.
The suspects, some of them village leaders and officials from Chigugu Village in Masasi District, appeared before Principal Resident Magistrate Rehema Iddy on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, for charges hearing.
They are Merchior Mchopa, Jackson Ngombe, Michael Millanzi, Francis Chilumba, Mohamed Katopola, Hamis Namkutwanga, Husna Mohamed, Bibie Chivalama, Mbaraka Namkutwanga, Hamis Kalanje, Hamza Rashid, and Ismail Ngunga.