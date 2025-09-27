CUF presidential candidate warns against protests on Election Day

Tanga. CUF presidential candidate for the union government, Mr Gombo Samandito Gombo, has condemned calls for protests on Election Day, October 29, 2025, urging Tanzanians instead to turn out to vote.

He said those promoting protests want to see Tanzania descend into chaos while they themselves live abroad.

Mr Gombo made the remarks on Saturday, September 27, 2025, during a press briefing in Tanga while reviewing his campaign tour across 14 regions, marking the conclusion of the first phase of his campaign.

He expressed surprise that some encourage protests on polling day while not in the country, stressing that the only way to remove the ruling CCM is through elections by voting for CUF candidates for councillorship, parliament, and the presidency, not by boycotting.

“They are inciting protests on Election Day, but those promoting them are outside the country. Citizens should not allow the nation to descend into violence and unrest… the only way is to turn out to vote for me as President, councillors, and many CUF Members of Parliament, so I can form a government that addresses the people’s problems,” said Mr Gombo.

He pledged that if elected President, he would ensure employment for youth, free healthcare, and free education from nursery to university for all students.

“Tanzania is not as poor as it appears; it has abundant resources. If granted the mandate to form a government through CUF, I will ensure citizens receive free healthcare, provide free education from nursery to university, and create employment opportunities for youth without favouring children of the elite, as is happening now,” he said.

The CUF presidential hopeful also pledged that, if elected, he would immediately oversee the drafting of a new constitution to meet the current demands of Tanzanians.

“I will not wait two days or a hundred days. Once sworn in, I will ensure the process of drafting a new constitution begins, because it is the main demand of Tanzanians today,” Gombo said.