At least 20 killed in Uganda bus accident

Kampala. At least 20 people have so far been confirmed dead after a Kampala-bound bus on Wednesday overturned in Fort Portal, Kabarole District in western Uganda. The bus, registration number UBA 003S, was travelling from Fort Portal city this morning when the accident happened at Ssebitoli along Fort Portal-Kyenjojo road.

“So far 20 people have been confirmed dead, out of whom thirteen are adults while seven are juveniles. Out of the 20, eleven are male and nine are female. Their particulars will be availed in due course,” said Traffic police spokesperson, Ms Faridah Nampiima.

The accident happened at around 10:30am at Sebitoli, two kilometers from Fort Portal City, according to police which is still investigating the cause of the crash.





Several ambulances were seen evacuating the injured to Buhinga hospital and Fort Portal regional referral hospital as family members jostled at the accident scene in attempt to establish the statuses of their relatives.

"The territorial Police in Kyenjojo responded to a fatal accident which occurred this morning at around 10.30am, involving a link bus registration No UBA 003S that was traveling to Kampala from Fort Portal. It happened 2KMs from Fort Fortal city at a place called Sebitoli.

Bodies of the deceased were also conveyed to the hospitals for postmortem.

“A detailed traffic investigative report to be shared later,” Ms Nampiima added.

The Fort Portal bus crash happened just hours after another accident involving three cars happened along Mbale -Tirinyi road, killing six people and injuring scores.