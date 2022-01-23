Bank of Uganda Governor Mutebile dies in Nairobi

By Daily Monitor More by this Author

The governor of the Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, is dead. Mutebile, 72, died Sunday morning at a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, according to an announcement by Deputy Governor Micheal Atingi-Ego.

Prof Mutebile was admitted to hospital on December 31, 2021 after he collapsed due to complications related to diabetes. He had been in and out of hospital in recent years for the same complications.

A seasoned professional economist, Prof Mutebile has served as governor and chairman of the board of directors of the Bank of Uganda since 2001, and had just started a new term of office for which he was reappointed in 2021. He served as secretary to the treasury from 1992 to 2001 when he was appointed governHe is remembered for spearheading the design and implementation of the Economic Reform Programme which restored Uganda from the economic crises of the 1970s and 1980s to sound economic performance during his service as the permanent secretary and secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and And Economic Development.He also worked as a consultant for multilateral and regional organisations including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of East and Central Africa, UK Department for International Development, the North-South Institute in Canada and for the governments of Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Eritrea, and Nepal.