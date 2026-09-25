Tanzania reschedules 2026 national exams over El Niño rains

Fare thee well King Kinya, cartoonist extraordinaire!

By  Wa Muyanza

What you need to know:

  • The young man had a uniqueness that put him head and shoulder above most of his peers

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