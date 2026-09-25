Fare thee well King Kinya, cartoonist extraordinaire!

King Kinya (real name Kinyanguli Tuzo), one of the most popular cartoonists in Bongo ,has left us, having been called by his Maker in the early hours of September 17.

An announcement via social media by a senior scribe based in Morogoro, Idda Mushi, had it that Kinya breathed his last at around 2am. That is, saa nane usiku.

We laid him to rest at the Mwananyamala kwa Kopa Cemetery in Dar es Salaam at 4pm on Friday, September 18 in a solemn ceremony attended by relatives, friends and scores of media practitioners.

Needless to say, the majority of the mourners at the burial site were fellow illustrative creatives such as Danny Mzena (MCL lead cartoonist), Ali Masoud aka Kipanya (Mwananchi newspaper editorial cartoonist), Nathan Mpangala, Abdul Kingo (Kaboka Mchizi), Samuel Mwamkinga, James Gayo (Kingo) Chris Shola (Kishoka), Haji Abeid and Chris Katembo.

From The Citizen, the publication for which Kinya worked as the editorial cartoonist for nearly two decades, a number of colleagues were there too, the most noticeable being Executive Editor/Managing Editor Mpoki Thomson and former Chief Sub-Editor (currently, Consulting Editor) Hassan Muhiddin. Rashid Kejo (former MCL Training Editor) was present as well. The Citizen Senior Graphic Designer Rajab Kanju was there too to send off the artist whose cartoons he used to place on the required spaces, including this one, The Pub.

Yes, The Pub, a society column that has been running since my days at The Guardian (up to 2002) Daily News (up to 2004) before it shifted with me to The Citizen that was launched on September 16, 2004. Kinya was my illustrator at MCL all along.

I’ve worked with many cartoonists over the years...very good illustrators; but I’ll say this about King Kinya: the young man had a uniqueness that put him head and shoulder above most of his peers.

His uniqueness was most palpable when I sat together with him to discuss a cartoon idea. He seemed to get the picture of the illustration even before I was half way through telling him what I wanted the cartoon to look like!

That would initially irk me, more so when it appeared like he wasn’t even listening to me as I laboriously explained things!

And you know what? More often than not, he would come out much better than what I actually wanted!

Which is why, as Kinya continued working with me to draw cartoons that would give colour to The Pub pieces, I became less and less domineering. He seemed to know what was good for my pieces.

Danny Mzena has no doubt King Kinya was an artist who was a notch higher than most of his peers.

“What many didn’t know was that Kinya was an all-round artist, for the guy would pick up the mic at some entertainment spot and sing. He spoke fluent Lingala and was into hair dressing and acting too.”

True, I’ve personally watched a movie, ‘Kisa Buku’ in which he’s the lead actor.

My correspondence with some of The Pub readers indicates that a sizeable number of them looked forward to seeing Kinya’s illustrations than they would look forward to the story as told by Wa Muyanza.

Readers such as my regular characters Esaya and Uncle Kich were distraught upon learning that King Kinya has passed on.

“What will happen to The Pub now, Wa Muyanza?” said Uncle Kich, he of the big Safari Lager that he imbibes straight from the bottle.

Ndugu Esaya, a kinsman who’s also a frequent drinking buddy of this columnist is not certain there’ll be another cartoonist who’ll capture him and his moods the way Kinya has been doing.

I’m having a serious challenge with the two, assuring them that even if the gap Kinya left might be hard to fill, it will be filled all the same, one way or another. Kinya is gone, but those who he leaves behind owe it to him to carry on with the good job.

As the late iconic journalist, columnist and author Wilson Kaigarula (died, May 12, 2022) would have urged us, irrespective of what has happened, life must go on...