East Africa eyes Afcon 2027 as tourism growth catalyst

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) has called on partner states to create business-friendly policies and strengthen the investment climate to ensure the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) becomes a catalyst for tourism growth, regional integration and economic development.

The regional bloc has also urged private sector players to develop cross-border tourism packages that will enable visitors attending the tournament to explore multiple destinations across East Africa.

Speaking during the Karibu-KiliFair 2026 International Tourism Exhibition in Arusha, the EAC Deputy Secretary General for Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors, Dr Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, said preparations for Afcon 2027 should extend beyond football and be viewed as an opportunity to showcase East Africa to the world.

He said millions of football fans, journalists and international visitors expected during the tournament could become long-term ambassadors for the region if offered memorable tourism experiences.

“We want visitors coming for Afcon to leave with more than football memories. We want them to return home as ambassadors of East Africa after experiencing our attractions, hospitality and unique cultures,” he said.

Dr Malueth highlighted the EAC's regional tourism campaign, Visit East Africa: Feel the Vibe, which promotes the region as a single tourism destination by bringing together the diverse attractions and experiences available across partner states.

He said tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, accommodation providers and technology firms have a key role in creating integrated tourism packages that encourage visitors to travel across the region.

According to him, East Africa's strength lies in the diversity and complementarity of its tourism products rather than competition among member states.

He cited Tanzania and Kenya's wildlife attractions, mountain gorilla tourism in Uganda and Rwanda, the beaches of Zanzibar and Diani, and Burundi's cultural heritage as assets that can be marketed collectively to international travellers.

“When we market East Africa as one seamless destination, we offer visitors an experience that no single country can provide on its own. That is the power of regional cooperation,” he said.

Dr Malueth added that implementation of the EAC Common Market Protocol, alongside investments in railways, roads and regional transport corridors, would make travel across partner states easier and more attractive.

Tanzania's Director of Tourism in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Theresa Mugobi, said Karibu-KiliFair remains an important platform for connecting investors, tourism operators and international buyers.

She said regional cooperation and active private sector participation would be crucial in ensuring East Africa fully benefits from opportunities arising from Afcon 2027.

Dr Mugobi noted that tourism contributes about 17.2 percent of Tanzania's gross domestic product and supports more than 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs.

She said tourism earnings had risen from approximately $1.3 billion in 2021 to more than $4.4 billion, driven by increased visitor arrivals and sustained government investment in tourism promotion, conservation and infrastructure development.

“These achievements are the result of deliberate government investments in tourism promotion, conservation of natural resources, infrastructure development, service improvement and diversification of tourism products,” she said.

According to Dr Mugobi, Tanzania continues to invest in tourism infrastructure, accommodation facilities, transport services, hospitality skills and international marketing to maximise the benefits expected from Afcon 2027.

Meanwhile, KiliFair Promotions Managing Director Dominic Shoo described Karibu-KiliFair 2026 as East Africa's largest international tourism and business exhibition.

Held at the Magereza Grounds in Arusha, the event attracted more than 500 exhibitors and over 1,000 international buyers, providing opportunities for business networking, partnerships and the promotion of African tourism destinations.

“This exhibition serves as a strategic platform for marketing Tanzania and East Africa to international markets while facilitating discussions on tourism innovation, sustainability, emerging technologies and evolving global travel trends,” he said.

The exhibition attracted participants from more than 40 countries.