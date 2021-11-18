Kenya’s DCI George Kinoti sentenced to four months in Prison

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

A Nairobi court on Thursday, November 18, ordered Kenya’s Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to spend four months in prison for failing to obey a court order

The DCI boss is required to surrender to prison authorities within seven days.

The sentences come after Mr Kinoti defied a court order compelling him to return firearms confiscated from businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

High Court judge Anthony Mrima further directed the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to effect the warrant against Mr Kinoti if he fails to surrender himself to prison officials within the stipulated time.

The contempt of court sentence against Kinoti comes after he failed to appear in court in September following a summon by the judge.

In February this year, the court gave Kinoti 30 days to return Mr Wanjigi's firearms, as had been directed on June 21, 2019 by Justice Chacha Mwita.

Advertisement

The confiscated firearms include one pistol (make Smith and Wesson), one Glock pistol, one assault rifle (make Mini Archer) attached with a laser, one Glock 19 pistol and one assault rifle (make M4CQ).