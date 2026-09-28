Kenya set to make new monthly HIV prevention pill

Kenya is set to become one of three African countries preparing to manufacture alimatravir, an investigational once-monthly HIV prevention pill that could expand access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) if ongoing clinical trials confirm its safety and effectiveness.

Kenyan pharmaceutical manufacturer Universal Corporation Limited (UCL) has been granted a royalty-free voluntary licence by pharmaceutical company Merck to manufacture generic versions of the drug for 129 low- and middle-income countries, including African markets.

The other African manufacturers are Quality Chemical Industries Limited in Uganda and Aspen Pharmacare in South Africa. Four additional generic manufacturers in India have also been licensed under the arrangement.

The licensing is significant because the manufacturers have been brought into the access and production plans while alimatravir is still undergoing Phase 3 trials. Merck says the early agreements are intended to allow manufacturers to prepare production capacity and regulatory processes so that supplies can be available quickly if the medicine is approved.

Alimatravir, also known as MK-8527, is designed to be taken once a month as an oral PrEP option. Two Phase 3 trials are under way. The EXPrESSIVE-10 trial is being conducted among adolescent girls and young women in Kenya, Uganda and South Africa, while EXPrESSIVE-11 is testing the medicine among populations with a higher likelihood of HIV acquisition in 16 countries.

The Kenya-based research is therefore part of the clinical evidence being generated in the same region where the medicine could eventually be manufactured and used.

The arrangement also includes plans to support African manufacturing capacity. Unitaid has announced technical and financial support for UCL, QCIL and Aspen Pharmacare to strengthen their ability to potentially produce quality-assured alimatravir and other HIV prevention medicines.

Merck has also committed to producing an initial “bridge” supply for low- and middle-income countries at no profit, intended to help prevent delays between potential regulatory approval and the availability of generic supplies.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is supporting the late-stage clinical development, while the US International Development Finance Corporation is among the institutions involved in efforts to mobilise private capital for the programme.

Merck has said preliminary data indicate that alimatravir could begin providing protection against HIV within about an hour of dosing and may offer roughly a week's grace period if a monthly dose is missed. The medicine could potentially be supplied to national health systems at about $5 per person a year, although the final price would depend on several factors.

The potential low cost and once-monthly dosing are intended to address some of the challenges associated with daily PrEP, including adherence and access.

However, alimatravir remains an investigational medicine. Its Phase 3 trials are expected to provide the evidence needed for regulatory authorities to determine whether it can be approved for use. AVAC says the medicine could potentially enter the market from 2028 if the trials establish safety and efficacy.

The development comes as African countries seek to increase local pharmaceutical production and reduce dependence on imported medicines.

At a United Nations General Assembly side event, President William Ruto, in a speech delivered by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, said Africa carries about a quarter of the world's disease burden but produces less than 6 percent of its medical supplies and about 1 percent of its vaccines.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed the consequences of relying heavily on pharmaceutical supply chains controlled outside the continent, arguing that African countries needed greater capacity to research, manufacture and supply medicines locally.

For Kenya, participation in the alimatravir programme therefore goes beyond preparing to manufacture one potential HIV prevention medicine. It places a local pharmaceutical manufacturer within an international effort to develop regional production capacity while clinical evidence for the drug is still being generated.