Kenyan court extends block on US-linked Ebola facility, orders government to disclose agreement

Nairobi. A Kenyan High Court has extended by three weeks an order blocking the construction and operation of a proposed US-linked Ebola quarantine facility, while directing the government to disclose full details of its agreement with Washington.

The 50-bed isolation unit, planned at a military air base in Nanyuki in central Kenya, was intended to receive American citizens exposed to Ebola in outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The proposal has sparked widespread public concern, with critics accusing the United States of attempting to shift health risks to Kenya.

On Tuesday, Judge Patricia Nyaundi ruled that no construction or operational activity should proceed at the site until the case is fully determined.

She also ordered the government to publish all agreements, health protocols and operational arrangements related to the facility within seven days, with the matter set for hearing on June 23.

The ruling follows earlier interim orders issued after a legal challenge by civil society organisations, including concerns over transparency and public health preparedness. Despite the court restrictions, reports from diplomatic sources indicate that US military aircraft have continued to transport personnel and equipment to the site in recent days.

Public opposition to the project has been mounting. Hundreds of residents in Nanyuki staged protests earlier this week, with organisers alleging that two people were shot dead during clashes with police. Authorities, however, said they were not aware of any confirmed fatalities.

The facility has become a flashpoint for debate over Kenya’s health security and sovereignty, with critics warning of potential risks and lack of public consultation.

President William Ruto has defended the arrangement, saying it forms part of Kenya’s long-standing health cooperation with the United States and broader efforts to strengthen preparedness for infectious disease outbreaks. He maintained that the facility would serve both Kenyan and foreign nationals in the event of an emergency.

The United States has not issued a detailed public response to the latest court ruling.