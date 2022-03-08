Museveni's son Gen Muhoozi to retire from army

By Daily Monitor More by this Author

President Yoweri Museveni's son and Uganda People's Defence Force's (UPDF) Commander of Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba , has on Tuesday March 8, announced that he is retiring from the army after more than two decades of service.

Muhoozi 47 made the announcement via his tweeter handle.

"After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement," the powerful Ugandan First Son wrote on Twitter, a platform that has recently become his major tool of public communication.

Muhoozi who rapidly but vertically rose through the ranks of the army March 8 said "he and his soldiers have achieved so much."

Available records indicate that Muhoozi, who if released from the army could become one of the youngest people at his rank to be granted retirement from the army, became a serviceman in 1999 as a cadet officer.

"I have only love and respect for all those great men and women that achieve greatness for Uganda everyday," the man elevated to the rank of a Major General in 2016 observed.

Mainstream social media services including Twitter and Facebook- remain dominated by messages touting First Son Muhoozi as the next Ugandan president although the 47-year-old has not publicly declared interests.

Meantime, his intent to retire remains a subject of the army's approval under the UPDF Act, 2005.

“An officer may in writing tender the resignation of his or her commission to the board but shall not, unless otherwise ordered by the Chief of Defence Forces, be relieved of the duties of his or her appointment until he or she has received notification, in writing, of the approval of his or her resignation by the board,” reads section 66 (1) of the Act.

In Uganda, top military officials including the country's former spy chief, Gen David Sejusa, have previously had their requests for release from the army either delayed or even denied.



