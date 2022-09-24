Uganda's Russian made military helicopter crashes

By Agencies More by this Author

A Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) helicopter has crashed in Fort Portal.

The helicopter crashed into a mud and wattle house at Saaka at 10:00am, just half a kilometer from the airfield.

According to an eyewitness, three helicopters had just taken off from Saaka airfield but one of them crashed into the house. The eyewitness says that an unidentified occupant of the house who is an elderly woman was rushed to hospital. No deaths have been reported so far.

Other witnesses said that two UPDF soldiers were seen disembarking from the helicopter.

UPDF soldiers have cordoned off the scene of the crash to prevent on-lookers from getting to it.