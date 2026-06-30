World Bank approves Kenya budget support and sustainability loans

The World Bank Group logo is displayed on a office wall at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Karachi, Pakistan February 4, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

The World ​Bank said on Tuesday that it had ‌approved a $750 million budget support loan for Kenya and a sustainability-linked facility that will reduce the country's ​reliance on expensive domestic debt and ​bolster economic reforms.

The World Bank Group logo is displayed on a office wall in Karachi

The World Bank Group logo is displayed on a office wall at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Karachi, Pakistan February 4, 2026. The budget support is known ⁠as a Development Policy Operation (DPO).

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It will come ​in the form of a $340 million International Bank ​for Reconstruction and Development loan and $410 million in highly concessional International Development Association funding, the World Bank ​said in a statement.

This will be the ​seventh DPO Kenya has received since its first one ‌in ⁠2018.

The East African nation's public finances are under pressure because of heavy debt and wide fiscal deficits.

The sustainability-linked facility is structured as ​a syndicated ​loan targeting ⁠roughly $500 million. It will be supported by credit enhancement that reduces ​investor risk and lowers Kenya's borrowing ​cost.

The ⁠World Bank said the sustainability loan was designed to help diversify Kenya's funding mix and ⁠deliver ​on targets to reduce ​rates of deforestation and increase rural electricity access.

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