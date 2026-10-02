Cecilia Godfrey steps into Victoria’s Secret spotlight

Tanzanian model Cecilia is gaining international visibility after featuring in Angels Among Us, Victoria’s Secret’s new docuseries following aspiring models as they compete for the opportunity to become the brand’s newest Angel.

The series takes viewers behind the scenes of the journey to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, from open castings and auditions to the models’ preparations and pursuit of a place on the runway.

More than 100,000 aspiring Angels respond to the open casting call, with the series following a group of women selected to takex part in the search.

Cecilia is among the models featured in the programme, appearing several times as the series documents the contestants’ experiences. For the Tanzanian model, the exposure represents a significant moment in a career built around pursuing opportunities on international fashion stages.

Reflecting on the experience, Cecilia describes the opportunity as the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

“From Tanzania to the biggest show, Victoria’s Secret, was all a dream,” she shares on her social media pages.

She says being featured several times among the models involved in the programme makes the experience particularly meaningful.

“My heart is filled with joy, gratitude and emotions that are difficult to explain in words. Among the hundreds of models who are part of *Angels Among Us*, being given such a significant opportunity and being seen several times on the show is something that will continue to mean so much to me,” she writes.

Cecilia also reflects on the challenges and sacrifices that accompany her modelling journey, saying the experience strengthens her determination to continue pursuing her ambitions.

“I am very proud of where I come from, and I thank God for bringing me this far. I want every girl watching me to know that where you come from should never be the limit of your dreams,” she says.

Angels Among Us is produced in partnership with Boardwalk Pictures and directed by filmmaker Nadia Hallgren.