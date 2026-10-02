Nandy Festival marks five seasons with music, legacy and new beginnings

By the time the lights came up at Dar Village on September 26, Nandy Festival felt like more than a concert built around Nandy.

For Nandy herself, the fifth edition was a dream realised after years of work.

“Nandy Festival 2026 was a dream come true. Five years of working tirelessly is great courage!” Nandy shares on social media after the Dar es Salaam edition.

“I would like to give thanks to everyone who held our hands from the beginning until now; we are doing it on an international level! It’s only GOD.”

There was the music, the excitement and a line-up crossing generations, but there was also the sense of a journey being celebrated.

The 2026 edition marks the festival’s fifth season since its launch in 2019, while Nandy is also marking 10 years in music.

The journey has not been without interruptions. The festival took breaks, including during Nandy’s pregnancy and the period that followed as she cared for her child.

This year, however, it returned with a nationwide tour that began in Shinyanga on June 20 before moving to regions including Kigoma and Mwanza.

The Dar line-up brought together contemporary and established names, including D Voice, Gnako, Pipi Jojo, Click Master and Linah.

Then there was Juma Nature.

His appearance added a strong generational element to the festival, bringing one of the early voices of Bongo Flava onto the same stage as younger artistes. It meant fans could experience different chapters of Tanzanian music in one night.

For Asha Michael and Naet Mmbaga, who attended the Dar es Salaam edition, the experience extended beyond the performances.

Ms Michael says she was particularly impressed by the festival’s visual set-up and the number of spaces created for guests to take photographs.

“I have never been inside an artiste’s festival that felt this grand. From the moment you enter after your ticket is checked, there are so many places to take pictures. It almost felt like walking into a fashion festival,” she says.

“The photo areas were everywhere, and the whole set-up was so well done. When I saw the pictures Nandy posted, I thought that was just what had been created for the event, but seeing it in person, it really looked the same. It was a whole experience.”

Mmbaga also points to the performances as part of what stood out during the evening, particularly the reception to Juma Nature.

“Juma Nature performed really well. I was sitting with some Kenyans and they were praising him throughout his performance,” she says.

Her comments also touch on one of the evening’s talking points, the different reactions to artistes’ stage outfits. She notes that some of the fashion choices sparked discussion among attendees, adding another layer to an event where music, fashion and spectacle were closely intertwined.

The festival’s ability to create that wider experience is increasingly becoming part of its identity.

Nandy has also positioned the festival as something that extends beyond performances, highlighting the economic opportunities created for artistes, vendors and others involved in the entertainment ecosystem.

That idea was visible from the early stages of this year’s tour. In Shinyanga, festival organisers distributed bicycle pumps to bicycle taxi operators as part of activities surrounding the event.

It is easy for such details to disappear behind the lights and sound of a major concert, but they point to Nandy’s broader ambition for the festival.

She is not only creating a stage for herself. She is building a platform around it.

The Dar edition also became a bridge between Nandy’s past and what comes next.

Following the celebration, she thanked her fans, team and production crew for helping bring her vision to life, describing the milestone as a significant moment in her musical journey.