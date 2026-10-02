Beyond the runway: Fashion, beauty and purpose at Tanzania Fashion Festival 2026

At The Slipway in Masaki, fashion was not simply something to watch on a runway. It became a conversation about beauty, confidence, identity and purpose as Tanzania Fashion Festival returned for its seventh edition on September 26.

The venue was transformed with striking red décor, giving the evening a warm, dramatic and elegant feel. Guests arrived in carefully considered looks, turning the crowd itself into an extension of the fashion showcase.

The festival also brought together fashion designers, models, beauty queens and entertainment personalities, with the runway providing the centrepiece of the evening.

Among the designers showcased was M2MOKO, adding a distinct contemporary voice to the festival’s celebration of Tanzanian fashion.

Juma Jux’s African Boy also took to the runway, bringing menswear into focus with a collection built around African identity, confidence and modern style.

The presence of different designers was part of what made the runway interesting. Rather than presenting one definition of fashion, the showcase allowed different aesthetics, silhouettes and approaches to share the same stage.

The festival’s organisers have positioned the platform as a space for emerging designers and models, with designers able to present their work without a participation fee. The stated aim is to identify and support new talent while giving local fashion greater visibility.

But the evening was about more than clothes.

Beauty queens were also given a prominent role, including Miss Grand Tanzania Beatrice Alex and Miss Grand Kilimanjaro Tess Kessy, who were announced among the personalities participating in this year’s festival.

Fayvanny, meanwhile, was announced as the guest of honour, bringing another familiar entertainment face into a space that increasingly sits at the intersection of fashion, beauty and popular culture.

For Faith, meeting beauty queens at the festival offered a different perspective on the meaning of beauty.

Beyond the glamour and titles, she said, being around women who represent the idea of using beauty with purpose was inspiring.

It raised the question of what happens when beauty becomes more than appearance: when it becomes a platform for confidence, influence, advocacy and impact.

Madam AJ, a manager at the festival, drew a distinction between pageantry and runway modelling.

“There’s a difference between beauty pageants and runways. Runways are to showcase clothes designs, and beauty pageants are for beauty with a purpose. This is where a person uses their beauty to accomplish a certain purpose,” she said.

That distinction was reflected in the festival’s combination of fashion and pageantry, with models presenting designers’ work while beauty queens brought another dimension to the conversation.

For Miss Queen, however, the glamour of the crown comes with its own demands.

“The crown is heavy, but ni urembo na beauty is pain,” she said.

The same could be said of modelling.

Male model Sanny said the profession requires discipline, particularly in the run-up to a showcase.

"Modelling is not easy; you have to stay in shape and follow a strict routine. It gets more difficult when we’re close to a showcase because the preparation becomes more complex,” he said.

Yet he believes modelling should not be reduced to a particular body shape.

“Anyone can do it; you don’t need six packs. Just be in shape and be determined,” he said.

His message was echoed by Madam AJ, who pointed to the presence of plus-size models at the festival.

“We have plus-size models here. In the international industries, a model does have to meet a certain requirement in weight and in height; however, in this industry, no such qualifications are necessary,” she said.

For aspiring models, the message was that, the runway can accommodate different bodies, personalities and interpretations of beauty.

And the audience appeared to embrace that freedom.

Some guests arrived in bold looks, others in elegant ensembles, while others played with colour, texture and unexpected combinations.

Fashion became a language through which people communicated personality without having to say a word.

Then came the runway.

Set above the swimming pool at The Slipway, the stage created a striking visual backdrop. The red décor, lights, models, beauty queens and crowd came together to create an almost cinematic setting.

It was a fitting environment for a festival built around visual expression.

The presence of M2MOKO and African Boy, alongside models and beauty queens, showed the different worlds that can meet on a fashion runway: design, entertainment, modelling, pageantry and personal expression.

And perhaps that is where the Tanzania Fashion Festival found its strongest message.

Fashion does not have to look one way. Beauty does not have to fit one mould. And modelling does not necessarily require the body type traditionally associated with the industry.

For some, fashion is about the clothes. For others, it is about confidence, opportunity or the freedom to be seen.

For designers, it is a platform for ideas. For models, it is a profession demanding discipline. And for beauty queens, it can become a platform for purpose.

By the time the lights dimmed at The Slipway, the glamour was still there, but so was a wider conversation about what it means to stand out.

At the Tanzania Fashion Festival 2026, fashion was not merely displayed.