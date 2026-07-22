Why new teachers must now work before getting licences in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. University graduates in education will be required to complete a one-year professional internship to gain practical experience after graduation before being issued teaching licences.

Education Commissioner in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Lyabwene Mtahabwa, confirmed the arrangement, saying it is part of the implementation of the country’s improved new curriculum.

Following up on the implementation of the system on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, spoke with Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) executive secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa, who said the arrangement will not replace practical teaching practice currently undertaken by students while at university.

He said students will continue conducting teaching practice in schools under the supervision of university lecturers and school teachers while pursuing their studies during respective semesters.

“The arrangement is that they will go for practical teaching under the supervision of university lecturers alongside teachers at schools while continuing their studies during the semester, just as medical students undertake clinical rotations,” said Prof Kihampa.

He said after completing their studies, graduates will undertake a one-year internship before being issued teaching licences.

“After completing their studies, they will undergo a one-year internship, and only then will they receive a licence,” insisted Prof Kihampa.

A third-year University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) student, Mr Goodluck Francis, said students had already been informed about the arrangement, but it would apply to those joining universities as first-year students.

“For us third-year students, we were told it will not affect us. The arrangement of going for one year of practical learning will begin with first-year students. This is a good opportunity for students to gain long-term work experience and understand the reality of teaching environments,” he said.

Payment for intern teachers

On payments for graduates undertaking the one-year training, Prof Kihampa said the matter does not fall under TCU’s mandate.

However, the June 2023 Guidelines for Volunteer Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, Secondary and Folk Development Colleges in Mainland Tanzania state that resources for implementing the programme will come through cooperation between the government, parents, and development stakeholders.

According to the guidelines, councils will use their internal revenue to provide allowances to intern teachers depending on financial capacity and existing needs.

The guidelines also state that funds for the programme may be obtained through self-reliance educational activities conducted in schools or folk development colleges, as well as contributions from development partners and individuals.

Students and lecturers react

A Zanzibar University (ZU) student, who requested anonymity, said they had already been informed about the new arrangement.

“We were told this is a new system. During that one-year period, we will receive a small allowance while continuing to learn. Without undertaking this internship, you cannot complete the process because you will not have the required qualifications,” said the student.

A lecturer at Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE), who also requested anonymity, said preparations to implement the system were ongoing.

“It has not started being implemented yet, but we were informed to prepare. We were also told that the University of Dar es Salaam is expected to begin implementation next year,” said the lecturer.

Another UDSM student said he had heard about the arrangement from fellow students but had not received official communication from the university.

Experts explain benefits

Education researcher, Dr Muhanyi Nkoronko, said the system could improve the quality of graduating teachers by giving them enough time to understand real working environments before officially starting their careers.

He said, unlike the current system, where students undergo short teaching practice periods, a full year of training would enable them to handle workplace challenges and learn best practices from experienced teachers.

“By staying at schools for a full year, prospective teachers will have an opportunity to learn more deeply. They will encounter real classroom challenges, learn how to address them, and gain valuable knowledge from experienced teachers,” he said.

“This will strengthen their teaching skills and ultimately improve the quality of education,” added Mr Nkoronko.

A 2020 teaching graduate, Mr Emmanuel Kamenge, said the system could help address teacher shortages by increasing the number of teachers available in schools through internships.

However, he said some graduates who completed studies earlier feared the arrangement could increase competition for jobs.