Why producers need to learn the business behind the beat

Dar es Salaam. A producer can spend hours building a beat, refining its sound and turning an idea into a finished song, only to discover later that the work has generated income for everyone except the person who created its foundation.

It is a problem music producer Bob Manecky says continues to affect producers who understand the creative side of music but have limited knowledge of the business that comes with owning part of a song.

For many producers, the studio remains a place for creativity rather than contract negotiations. But as music increasingly reaches audiences through streaming platforms, radio, television and other commercial outlets, understanding ownership and royalties has become as important as producing a hit.

Mr Manecky recently urged producers to educate themselves about their rights, arguing that creating a beat can give a producer more than one potential copyright interest.

“When you create a beat from beginning to end, you have rights in two copyright areas that can be monetised,” he said, referring to sound recording and composition copyrights.

The distinction matters because a song can contain several layers of ownership.

The underlying musical composition is separate from the recorded master, meaning different people can hold rights in the same release.

Mr Manecky warned that producers sometimes give away valuable rights without fully understanding what they are signing, particularly when payment for a studio session is treated as a complete settlement.

“Often, producers sell their sound-recording rights for a studio-session fee,” he said.

He also advised producers to be cautious when signing agreements, particularly where documents have not been fully executed.

“After sending your producer agreement which has only been partially signed, always ask for a fully signed copy, together with DocuSign certificates where possible,” he said.

The advice comes as Tanzania’s music-rights framework places increasing emphasis on documentation, ownership and accurate registration.

Copyright protection exists automatically when an original work is created, but proper records, contracts and registration can make it easier for creators to prove ownership and collect royalties.

Tanzania’s music-rights system also recognises different interests in musical works and sound recordings, making clear agreements on splits and ownership important when several people contribute to a song.

For producer David Onesemo, however, the challenge goes beyond contracts.

He believes the industry also needs to address a culture in which established artistes expect producers to provide beats without proper payment or clear agreements.

“The education given by Bob is very important, but our established producers should also develop a habit of holding meetings so they stop accepting whatever is offered,” he said.

Mr Onesemo said clearer discussions before studio sessions could help reduce disputes while giving producers a better chance of turning their creative work into sustainable income.

That shift, from treating a beat simply as part of a studio session to recognising it as an asset, could become increasingly important as Tanzanian music reaches wider digital audiences.

Music-rights guidance for Tanzanian creators recommends written split agreements, accurate work metadata and clear contracts covering the licensing or assignment of rights.