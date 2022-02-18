AliKiba's wife Amina files for divorce

Bongo Flava star Ali Kiba has until February 25 to respond to a divorce suit filed by his wife Amina Khalef, Kenya's Standard reports.

A Kadhi’s court in Mombasa on February 10 gave the singer 15 days to respond to the suit, failure to which the case will proceed in his absence.

“Should you fail to appear within the time mentioned above, the plaintiff may proceed with the suit and judgment given in your absence,” the court papers read.

According to court papers, Khalef said she was filing for a suit because she was not getting a safe environment at their home in Dar-es-Salaam.

The two tied the knot in 2018, a wedding which was televised live on Azam TV.

In the affidavit Khalef accused AliKiba of infidelity adding that she had allegedly faced verbal abuse from her in-laws, which she says began about six months into their marriage.

“The respondent [Kiba] has made a mockery of their marriage by disrespectfully engaging in public displays of infidelity with various women in total disregard of the petitioner's feelings,” reads the suit papers.

Khalef says efforts to try to resolve their marital issues have been futile as her husband has been unresponsive, concluding that the marriage was in irreparable ruin.

“The marriage is irreversibly severely broken with no chance of being salvaged,” she said.

Khalef is now demanding Sh4 million monthly upkeep for her and their children as well as medical cover for the two.

Ali Kiba has previously admitted to having issues in their marriage.

In 2019, Kiba in an interview with Clouds FM said they had issues in their marriage but were working to resolve them.

In 2020, the 'Utu' singer did not celebrate his wife's birthday and did not even make any social media appearance confirming the rocky situation the couple was going through.