All set for children sports, art and culture festival in Bagamoyo

Bagamoyo. More than 80 children will get an opportunity to showcase their talent at a sports, arts and culture festival that kicks off on Sunday October 16 at the Bagamoyo College of Arts (Tasuba).

The first edition of festival themed Reveal it, Develop it will be graced by the Former President Jakaya Kikwete and has been organised by AfriCARRe Foundation deals with empowering under privililaged and mentally challenged children.

Speaking to The Citizen Akanashe Joan, who is the main speaker at AfriCARRe foundation said, festival aims at gathering talents from the community working with under privileged children and youth through the festival.

“The festival will bring on board different talents from children from different areas and will allow them to interact and exchange ideas as a way of uniting them as they sharpen their skills through different workshops which will take place tomorrow as part of festival activities,” said Akanashe.