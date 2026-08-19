Angélique Kidjo becomes first African artiste to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has just made history after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first African musician and first Black African artiste to earn the prestigious honour.
The five-time Grammy Award winner was honoured on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, during a ceremony in Los Angeles, where she unveiled the 2,854th star on the iconic Hollywood Boulevard.
Kidjo, whose career spans more than four decades, was recognised in the Recording category for her extraordinary artistry and global influence. Her music has helped connect the sounds and traditions of West Africa with audiences around the world, while her work has also extended into activism and humanitarian advocacy.