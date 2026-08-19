Angélique Kidjo becomes first African artiste to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has just made history after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first African musician and first Black African artiste to earn the prestigious honour.

The five-time Grammy Award winner was honoured on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, during a ceremony in Los Angeles, where she unveiled the 2,854th star on the iconic Hollywood Boulevard.

Kidjo, whose career spans more than four decades, was recognised in the Recording category for her extraordinary artistry and global influence. Her music has helped connect the sounds and traditions of West Africa with audiences around the world, while her work has also extended into activism and humanitarian advocacy.

During her acceptance speech, Kidjo highlighted the wider significance of the moment, saying the recognition was not simply about her but about Africa and its contribution to global music and culture.

The ceremony was attended by Hollywood actor Willem Dafoe and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., who praised Kidjo’s artistic achievements and impact beyond music.

August 18 was also officially declared Angélique Kidjo Day in Hollywood.

With the honour, Kidjo adds another historic milestone to a career that has seen her win five Grammys and become one of Africa’s most celebrated musical voices.