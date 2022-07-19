Barnaba reveals upcoming album cover, song titles

The invite only event took place at the recently reopened Johari Rotana Hotel saying the upcoming album is part of celebrations of his 18-year music journey.

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava artiste Barnaba has on Monday July 18 revealed his upcoming album cover alongside the 18 titles of songs that he is set to release on July 28.

“This is my first album in which I have featured both local and international artistes with the intention of going beyond Tanzania. Through this album, I have communicated diverse messages through my own experiences and that of other people with hopes they will get to the right audience,” he said.

The songs on the album include ‘Shemeji’, ‘Sijiwezi’, ‘Cheketua’, ‘Tamu’, ‘Marry Me’, ‘Mzuri’, ‘Warohoni’, ‘Hunitaki’, ‘One more’, ‘Only You’, ‘Hata Sielewi’, ‘Tamba’, ‘Jadem Sayun’i and ‘I miss You’.

According to Barnaba all the collaborating acts will unveiled on the date of releasing of the album adding that the new album will be available of all streaming platforms



