Diamond vs Mbosso: Behind the scenes of collaboration and label politics

By Beatrice Materu and Aaron Keasi

Tanzanian Bongo Flava has recently been buzzing with online debates surrounding the collaboration between Diamond Platnumz and Mbosso on the hit track Pawa.

Fans speculated that tension existed between the two artistes, particularly after a studio clip circulated showing Diamond contributing ideas, especially on instrumental sections.

Some fans claimed Diamond’s involvement overshadowed Mbosso’s input, sparking controversy across social media platforms.

Tanzanian music producer S2kizzy, who produced Pawa, addressed the controversy during an interview with local radio.

He explains that the collaboration was purely artistic and rooted in mutual respect, with no underlying conflict.

“This controversy stems from people adding their own narratives, which are harmful to our music industry. The video was meant to celebrate love and collaboration,” shares S2kizzy.

He emphasises that claims suggesting Mbosso was overshadowed were unfounded and warns that arguments fuelled by speculation only harm the industry.

Adding another perspective, veteran producer Bob Manecky weighed in on the feud. Manecky advises Mbosso to remain calm and avoid public responses, suggesting he resolve disputes privately with Diamond.

He also urged Diamond to act like a leader and a brother, warning that public replies could be misinterpreted as resentment and tarnish his reputation.

Regarding Babalevo, Manecky noted that staying silent has consistently benefited the artiste, proving that discretion can often outweigh public rebuttals.

The bigger picture of music label politics

The Diamond-Mbosso dynamic reflects broader themes within Bongo Flava and African music label culture. Labels have long served as springboards for talent, visibility, and fame. Yet, with success comes friction, often between creative freedom and contractual obligations.

When Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) was launched in 2014 by Diamond Platnumz, it was more than a label; it became a cultural revolution.

WCB offered a full-service ecosystem, handling everything from grooming and styling to video production and international distribution.

The results were undeniable. Within a decade, WCB transformed young hopefuls like Harmonize, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Lavalava, and Zuchu into household names across Africa.

The label also created a recognisable “Wasafi identity”, a polished brand that combined street credibility with commercial appeal.

Yet beneath the glitz lies a familiar tension: how much freedom does an artiste truly have under a label? Contracts often dictate how, when, and with whom music is released.

Image, collaborations, and public statements frequently fall under the label’s broader strategy. When conflicts arise, the label’s narrative often overshadows the artiste’s personal truth.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) summed it up bluntly, “When you join a record label, you sign for success. But you also sign away your freedom. You sing for them, not for yourself.”

WCB’s story is intertwined with high-profile exits. Harmonize left in 2019 after four years, alleging unfair contract terms and financial deductions. Rayvanny followed in 2022, seeking independence after nearly six years.

While amicable, these departures highlighted a recurring theme: artists often outgrow the structures that once nurtured them.

But this is not unique to Tanzania. Across Africa, similar dynamics play out; Nigeria’s Mavin Records and Starboy Entertainment and South Africa’s Kalawa Jazmee all illustrate the tension between artiste freedom and label oversight.

Labels provide structure, visibility, and resources, but they also control narratives and branding.

Creative freedom often comes at the cost of contractual obligations: labels can dictate release schedules, push collaborations serving the brand more than the individual, or shelve projects entirely.

Yet labels argue their investment is substantial, covering production, PR, wardrobe, and international tours.

The rise of digital platforms like YouTube, Boomplay, and TikTok is reshaping this dynamic.

Artistes like Rosa Ree, Billnass and Country Wizzy are proving that self-publishing can work too, particularly when backed by a loyal fan base.

Music analysts stress that the record label model isn’t dead, but it must evolve. Today’s artiste doesn’t just want fame, they want ownership of masters, of branding, of their narrative.

“If labels can’t adapt, they’ll keep losing their biggest stars,” say analysts.

The saga between Diamond and Mbosso, combined with broader discussions on label politics, reveals a recurring tension in African music: the push-and-pull between structure and freedom.

While labels remain critical incubators, particularly in markets lacking independent infrastructure, cracks are showing. Artistes want more control, transparency, and partnership rather than hierarchical oversight.