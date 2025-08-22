Tanzanian author turning own struggles into a voice for change

Tanzanian author Hassan Lukwago is using his pen to shine a spotlight on one of society’s biggest challenges — inequality. His debut book, Unmasking Inequality in Tanzania and Beyond, is already sparking conversations for the way it blends research, personal stories, and lived experiences to unpack a complex subject in an accessible way.

“I think the inspiration behind writing this book stems from not only the challenges and setbacks that I see in our society and nation at large,” Lukwago told The Beat. “But also from my own past and present experiences that have raised serious questions about systems, justice and inequality.”

For Lukwago, writing is not new. He has been crafting literary works since secondary school. But this time, he wanted his words to serve a bigger purpose.

“I just didn’t want to sit and stare at these daily struggles that many people are combating. I wanted to speak up, raise my voice, and try to be part of a change.”

The book highlights multiple forms of inequality — from income, education, healthcare, and political representation to gender, race, disability, tribal, and religious disparities. Lukwago explains that he chose these areas because they are “visible, impactful, and related to everyday life.”

Each chapter, he says, not only presents facts but also shares human stories that readers can recognise in their own communities. “Research engages the mind, but lived experience touches the soul,” he notes.

Asked which form of inequality is most pressing in Tanzania, Lukwago doesn’t hesitate, he says economic inequality.

“We are a country where people struggle just to survive,” he says. “For many Tanzanians, even food, rent, and transport are luxuries.”

Drawing from his own experiences struggling to afford eyeglasses and pay college admission fees, Lukwago highlights how systemic barriers push ordinary citizens deeper into poverty while the wealthy and well-connected enjoy privileges.

“This is a nation that uplifts a few high-class people whilst the working class cling to extreme poverty and debts,” he says.

One of the book’s key messages is that inequality is not innate but inherited through conditions beyond our control. “We are not born unequal, but into unequal conditions,” Lukwago stresses.

He points to Tanzania’s divided education system as a clear example. A child in a public Swahili-medium school faces challenges that their peer in a private English-medium school may never encounter. “Two kids will never be equal because they have already been placed in two different academic tracks,” he observes.

Beyond economics, the author also calls for more inclusion of marginalised groups such as the disabled. From inaccessible buildings to a lack of special-needs teachers in schools, he argues that systemic neglect strips people of dignity.

“These different forms of inequality rarely exist in isolation,” he explains. “They intersect and overlap, creating compounded disadvantages.”

For Lukwago, the fight against inequality must start small but intentional. He encourages Tanzanians to raise awareness, mentor youth, support local initiatives, and speak up rather than suffer in silence. “People should understand the situation they are in didn’t happen by chance. It’s systemic issues,” he says.

If there’s one message he wants readers to walk away with, it is this:

“We are not born unequal, but we are born into unequal conditions. And it is our collective responsibility to recognise, challenge, and change those conditions to build a fairer country for all.”

About the Book

Unmasking Inequality in Tanzania and Beyond is a short but impactful read that explores the many faces of inequality — economic, gender, educational, healthcare, political, racial, tribal, disability, and religious. The book combines research with heartfelt real-life stories, making it a resource not just for students but also for parents, teachers, and leaders.

As one early reviewer, Neelam, noted: “It is rare to come across a book that enlightens and educates at the same time. Hassan’s understanding of inequality and his ability to break it down in a way everyone can understand are worthy of praise.”

Despite publishing challenges, including printing only a handful of copies so far, Lukwago remains undeterred. Writing this book, he says, has deepened his own understanding of inequality and strengthened his resolve to keep speaking out.