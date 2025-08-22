Modern mineral laboratory starts to take shape in Geita

Geita. The government has begun construction of a modern mineral research laboratory in Geita Region, aimed at serving seven mining regions across the Lake Zone.

The facility, which is expected to become a centre of excellence in laboratory services, is being built at a cost of Sh3.5 billion and is scheduled for completion in August 2026. It will serve Geita, Mbogwe, Kagera, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Kahama and Mara.

Speaking after inspecting the construction site at Kasamwa Ward in Geita District, the Minister for Minerals, Mr Anthony Mavunde, said the government is building three modern laboratories in Chunya (Mbeya Region), Dodoma and Geita as part of efforts to strengthen the mining sector.

“Dodoma is hosting a large laboratory that will provide world-class services in East and Central Africa. The President is determined to ensure that the sector grows not just in words, but in action. Improving research infrastructure is central to developing the mining industry,” he said.

Mr Mavunde added that completion of the Geita facility will ease the burden on small-scale miners, who currently travel more than eight hours to Dodoma to access laboratory services.

“This Lake Zone is the country’s leading mining corridor, with Geita topping in government revenue collections from minerals. Last year, the region was tasked to collect Sh270 billion but managed to surpass the target with Sh328 billion,” he said.

The director of Laboratory Services at the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST), Mr Notka Banteze, said the new facility will analyse a wide range of samples, including gold, gemstones and other minerals.

“It will also carry out mineral beneficiation research, mineral identification using advanced microscopes and environmental sample testing with modern equipment to provide reliable results for clients,” he said.