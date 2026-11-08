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Lissu sentenced to four years in prison for incitement
Basata calls on young musicians to revive figurative language in songs
Sunday, November 08, 2026
- 3 min read
By
Ramadhani Ismail
Journalist
Mwananchi Communications Limited
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