Basata calls on young musicians to revive figurative language in songs

Dar es Salaam. The National Arts Council (Basata) has urged young musicians to revive the use of euphemism and figurative language in their songs, amid growing concerns over increasingly explicit lyrics and their influence on younger audiences.

The council says the declining use of indirect expressions risks eroding the cultural richness of Tanzanian music and making some contemporary songs unsuitable for audiences of different ages.

Basata Acting Executive Secretary Edward Buganga said music had evolved considerably with advances in technology and changing social attitudes, shifting from its traditional role as a tool for entertainment, education and communication.

He said traditional music often conveyed messages through rhythms, symbols and carefully chosen expressions that audiences understood without performers having to spell everything out.

“Looking at traditional rhythms and sounds, we could understand the messages being communicated. When a particular drum was played or a song performed, people knew, for example, that it was associated with an initiation ceremony. However, things have changed,” he said.

Mr Buganga identified the declining use of euphemism as one of the major changes in contemporary music, noting that earlier generations of musicians relied more on indirect expressions, educational messages and figures of speech.

“Generally, I would say that euphemism has significantly declined in new-generation music. In the past, artists made greater use of indirect expressions, education and figures of speech in their songs,” he said.

He said Basata was working to ensure artistic productions made a positive contribution to society.

Its measures include classifying songs according to their content and determining suitable broadcast times, while works considered inappropriate could be removed from public platforms.

Music stakeholder and expert Abdul Ramadhani said traditional musicians had mastered the art of using language creatively, allowing them to deliver pointed messages without directly naming, insulting or offending their intended targets.

He cited traditional boastful songs and mipasho, in which performers exchanged sharp remarks through references to animals, plants and everyday household objects.

“Instead of using street language or disrespectful expressions, artists would use phrases such as tasting honey or entering a garden. A song could talk about a bird being fed grains of rice, while the actual meaning concerned affection and care,” he said.

Mr Ramadhani said such expressions demonstrated a deeper command of Kiswahili while giving songs originality and leaving audiences to interpret their underlying messages.

He attributed their decline partly to changing lifestyles, technology and commercial pressures within the music industry.

Whereas songs once took months to develop, with entire bands working together to refine lyrics and arrangements, he said, today's demand for hit records, online streams and performance opportunities had changed how some musicians approach songwriting.

He also observed that subjects once considered taboo, including intimate relationships, alcohol consumption and open hostility, were increasingly discussed openly and circulated on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

New-generation artiste manager Godfrey Abel identified limited language proficiency among some musicians as another challenge, calling for language experts to be involved in songwriting.

“I think in the past there were people who had studied and understood language in depth. Today, there is a need for music to involve experts in figurative language,” he said.

Mr Abel acknowledged that some contemporary musicians continued to use indirect expressions but said more education was needed to improve the quality of lyrics.

Music enthusiast Seraphina Lucas also called for language specialists to work with songwriters, arguing that their contribution could help restore creative expressions that encourage listeners to reflect on the meaning of songs.