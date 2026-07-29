Big Brother Naija returns for season 11 with a bigger prize, new housemates and fresh drama

Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has returned for its 11th season, bringing a new group of housemates, fresh twists and another opportunity for contestants to compete for fame, fortune and a place in pop culture history.

The new season premiered on July 26, 2026, with organisers promising a bigger experience for fans of the reality show. This year’s winner will walk away with a record Sh308.9 million (₦160 million) grand prize package, including Sh193 million (₦100 million) in cash and a brand-new SUV, making it the biggest prize in the show’s history.

Hosted by returning presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Season 11 introduces a fresh lineup of housemates who will spend weeks living together under constant public attention while competing in tasks, nominations and evictions.

Known for creating some of Africa’s biggest entertainment personalities, BBNaija has become more than just a reality competition. Over the years, the show has served as a launchpad for musicians, actors, influencers, entrepreneurs and digital creators, with former contestants building strong careers beyond the house.

The new season comes with high expectations as fans look out for breakout personalities, unexpected friendships, rivalries and viral moments that have become part of the BBNaija experience.

Beyond the entertainment, the show continues to reflect the growing influence of African reality television, where contestants use the platform to build personal brands and connect with millions of viewers across the continent.