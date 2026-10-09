Chocolate StarGirl turns challenges into opportunities with new release

Dar es Salaam. Emerging Bongo Flava artiste Chocolate StarGirl is turning her message of perseverance into action, with a new song and an open call for DJs and dancers looking to break into the entertainment industry.

The Up-and-coming artiste, whose real name is Agness Sylvester, believes challenges should motivate artistes to improve their craft rather than become excuses for poor performance or giving up on their ambitions.

“Challenges are a normal part of every journey, so I take them as challenges that motivate me to keep doing better,” she said.

Her message comes as she continues building her music career, which officially began in 2021 after completing school, although her passion for music started much earlier. She later began singing in church before venturing into the professional music industry.

One of her early releases was “Nishakupenda”, and she says her catalogue has since grown to seven songs. Her recent releases include “Waka Waka” and her latest track, “Malewa”.

Announcing the new release, her record label, Chief Loot Music, said the song would be available on music platforms worldwide, marking another step in the artiste’s efforts to reach a wider audience.

However, the release comes with an opportunity for other emerging talents to get involved.

In an announcement shared ahead of the launch, Chief Loot Music invited four DJs, comprising two men and two women, as well as 20 dancers, split equally between men and women, to work under the label’s management.

Aspiring DJs have been asked to record clips demonstrating their mixing skills using Chocolate StarGirl’s songs, including “Malewa” and “Waka Waka”. Dancers, meanwhile, are expected to create their own dance styles inspired by “Malewa” and share videos online.

According to the label, its management will review the submissions, contact successful candidates and offer them formal contracts.

“This is your time to showcase your talent and change your life,” the label said in its announcement.

The initiative presents the release as more than a promotional campaign, creating a potential entry point for aspiring performers and DJs seeking opportunities in the music business. The label has not publicly specified the selection criteria or contract terms in the announcement.

For Chocolate StarGirl, the latest project builds on her belief that progress comes through commitment, hard work and a willingness to keep learning.

She has previously said that “Waka Waka” was beginning to attract attention on social media and at entertainment venues, where she had received encouraging responses from listeners. She attributed the reception partly to the song’s writing and her promotional efforts.

Rather than viewing the difficulties of the music industry as obstacles, she sees them as experiences that can strengthen an artiste’s determination and encourage improvement.

Her advice to young people aspiring to pursue music is to take the first step, remain focused on their ambitions and make use of opportunities when they arise.

She also believes Tanzania’s music industry is moving in a positive direction, with emerging artistes introducing fresh ideas, creativity and different styles.

As she works on more music, Chocolate StarGirl is positioning herself for further growth while Chief Loot Music’s latest announcement invites other creatives to pursue opportunities alongside her.