Body of woman allegedly shot dead by husband arrives in Kilimanjaro village

Hai. The body of Jane Urassa, 46, arrived in Nkuu Sinde village, Machame Mashariki Ward, Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region, on Friday ahead of her burial scheduled for later in the day.

The body arrived on the morning of October 9, 2026, from Dar es Salaam, a day after the family received it on October 8.

Ms Urassa, a resident of Senzele Street in Bunju B, Dar es Salaam, allegedly died after being shot by her husband, Laurent Kweka, in the early hours of October 1.

The incident is suspected to have stemmed from a dispute over the title deed to the house where they lived with their family.

Relatives, friends and other mourners received the body upon its arrival in the village before it was taken into the family home for prayers.

Bishop Unit Urassa led a brief prayer at the home to allow other funeral arrangements to proceed.

The family said the body would be taken to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Nkuu Kati Parish, at noon for a church service before burial at the church cemetery.