Confusion at Miss Tanzania as winner is ruled unfit to represent the country at Miss World

Dar es Salaam. Miss Tanzania, Rose Manfere, has arrived at the National Arts Council (Basata: ‘Baraza la Sanaa Tanzania’) seeking to know her fate following Miss Tanzania's decision to strip her of yhe right to represent the country at Miss World later year.

Rose arrived at Basata offices in Dar es Salaam on Thursday July 15, 2021 at the council offices located in the Kivukoni area.

The move comes after the Miss Tanzania Organizing Committee yesterday announced the first runner-up, Julianna Rugumisa will instead represent the country at the World’s beauty pageant in December that will take place in Puerto Rico.

Following many comments from different people asking why the runner up was selected and not the winner. Writing on her Instagram account Rose said she was not aware of the decision and explained that she was awaiting Basata's guidance.

"I have seen through the internet that the first runner up of Miss Tanzania is the one who will represent the country at Miss World pageant,” wrote Rose and added;

"I as a Miss Tanzania of 2020/21 have no information, the issue is in hands of Basata. Let's wait for the information and guidance from Basata," wrote the beauty queen.

In an interview with The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi Miss Tanzania organizers through their representative Azama Masango, said that there are mistakes that Rose made which are against the contract and therefore lacking qualifications to represent the country at Miss World but she will remain with her crown as Miss Tanzania until her term expires.

“Rose is still a miss Tanzania she will remain with her crown , there are mistakes she made but the committee's decision has seen that she should not be Tanzania's representative at Miss World this year,”

“Juliana Rugumisa (first runner up), will go as Miss World Tanzania representative as the agreement says that in the event that the first winner fails to fulfill her responsibilities as per the contract then the second winner will be the representative, but she (Rose) is still Miss Tanzania, "he said.