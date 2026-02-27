Afcon tourist surge: How your home can host and profit

From the large tifos unfurled across packed stadiums by devoted supporters, the thunderous chanting for ninety minutes from North Africa, and the wild celebrations and emotional outpourings from West Africa, to the persistent drone of vuvuzelas from South Africa, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) promises a kaleidoscope of sound, colour, and culture.

Tanzania, alongside Kenya and Uganda, is poised to become a vibrant melting pot of traditions and identities drawn from every corner of the continent.

The three East African nations are preparing to receive fans, guests, tourists, and fellow Africans on an unprecedented scale, in what is expected to be one of the largest sporting and cultural gatherings ever hosted in the region.

Yet, alongside the excitement, questions continue to surface about East Africa’s readiness to host such a high-profile tournament. Among the most common concerns is the availability of sufficient and suitable accommodation.

For Judith Mwanri, an experienced Airbnb host and coach with more than 80 listings, this perceived challenge represents an opportunity rather than a potential setback that could dampen the experience for visiting fans.

Unlike traditional hotels, which typically provide beds, restrooms, and breakfast, home rentals such as Airbnb offer far more flexibility and comfort.

Guests often benefit from access to kitchens, larger living spaces, and a homely atmosphere that may better suit football supporters arriving for two weeks of celebration, festivity, and cultural exchange.

Judith believes that city tourism and day trips stand to receive a considerable boost, provided Tanzanians are adequately prepared and properly trained to welcome the anticipated influx of visitors.

Her views align with those of the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, who has urged homeowners across host nations to consider renting out rooms or entire houses, alongside hotels and lodges, to accommodate the surge of guests.

“Dar es Salaam, Arusha, and Zanzibar have a rich history and culture,” Judith observed. “An Airbnb host can supplement their income by organising city tours and experiences for guests.”

Indeed, the Old Boma, the Askari Monument, and numerous other landmarks in Dar es Salaam offer compelling attractions.

In Arusha, the Maasai market and the Cultural Heritage Centre provide rich cultural immersion, while Stone Town in Zanzibar stands as a historic and architectural gem.

These destinations present abundant opportunities for exploration during the three to four weeks that the tournament will last.

Beyond infrastructure and logistics, Judith emphasised that Tanzanians must be prepared to open both their homes and their hearts to visitors from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Hospitality, she noted, extends far beyond offering a bed at a price.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources reached out to us, requesting data on all Airbnb hosts in Tanzania, and we are working closely with them,” she said.

Preparations are being structured around three main tiers of guests. The first includes players, coaches, managers, and technical staff.

The second comprises officials and professionals, particularly media crews, who will be present primarily in a working capacity rather than as supporters.

The third and largest group consists of fans travelling from across the continent. These supporters, Judith explained, are not coming simply to sleep.

They seek a base from which to immerse themselves in celebration, music, dance, and national pride. This group is likely to rely heavily on home rentals.

However, hosting goes far beyond providing a place to rest. Recognising this, Judith and her colleagues are in the process of formalising an association for Airbnb hosts.

The organisation will support hosts in registering their properties as businesses, a step she described as crucial.

“This is important, particularly when dealing with modes of payment,” she explained. “Many guests will use cards or online payment platforms that require proper receipts. Unregistered hosts may struggle to process payments efficiently and could be vulnerable to fraud or disputes.”

The association will also make it easier for the government to deliver structured training through the National College of Tourism.

In the hospitality industry, such training is indispensable, especially when serving guests from a wide array of cultural backgrounds. With Tanzania’s international reputation at stake, professionalism and sensitivity are paramount.

Training programmes will focus on anticipating guest complaints, identifying areas for improvement, and refining service standards ahead of the tournament.

Hosts will also be encouraged to view the event as an opportunity to generate income through multiple streams. Beyond accommodation, hosts can benefit from the sale of national team kits, memorabilia, and locally crafted souvenirs.

Some may establish small gift shops within their residences, while others could tailor their homes to meet the preferences of particular cultural groups.

Judith offered several practical examples. “South Africans love barbecuing, which they call a braai. It is more than grilling meat; it is a social occasion. A host can set up a quality grill and charge extra for its use, and many guests will happily pay for the experience,” she explained.

“Guests from Arab countries often enjoy cooking, so the kitchen must be spotless, well equipped, and stocked with essential spices. If hosts understand their guests’ cultures and habits, they can enhance the experience and earn additional income.”

She also highlighted Tanzania’s lesser-known tourism attractions, which remain under-promoted despite their appeal. “People know about Kilimanjaro and the Serengeti,” she said.

“But local hosts possess native knowledge of their communities and can take guests to places that are rarely featured online.”

In Arusha, for example, Lake Duluti offers tranquil scenery, kayaking, birdwatching, and picnicking, all within close proximity to the city.

Its relative obscurity means it is less crowded, providing a serene alternative to more established sites.

Such destinations, Judith argued, offer authentic experiences that appeal to visitors seeking something beyond the standard tourist trail.

She urged hosts to familiarise themselves with attractions close to their homes well in advance.

With teams often enjoying rest days between matches, fans and officials alike may welcome opportunities for short excursions.

“Hosts can earn extra income by driving their guests around,” she noted. “It could be a simple day trip to Bongoyo or Budya Island for those staying in Dar es Salaam.”

Security and safety remain paramount, and Airbnb hosts have already engaged with the Immigration Department to receive guidance.

They have been trained on the identification documents required from guests and the necessary procedures for verifying identities.

“They wanted to ensure that, as we make money, we do not become vulnerable to illegal activities,” Judith said.

In addition to managing properties in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar, Judith serves as a consultant and coach to new Airbnb hosts through her company, Hamia Sasa Holdings Limited.

Her expertise is increasingly sought after, as home rentals are expected to be in exceptionally high demand during the AFCON tournament.

“There are many areas in which we train people,” she explained. “These include communication with guests, emergency procedures, and maintenance standards.”

She stressed that cultural awareness is especially important. What might seem minor or trivial to local residents could be perceived as a significant inconvenience by international visitors.

She cited common examples such as low water pressure, stiff door locks, the absence of bedside tables, or a lack of accessible charging points.

While locals may overlook such issues, guests could view them as major shortcomings, potentially leading to dissatisfaction or disputes.

“Some homes are simply not habitable in their current condition,” she remarked candidly. Having hosted guests from diverse nationalities, Judith has encountered a wide range of expectations.

Her experience places her in a strong position to guide Tanzanians hoping to benefit from the tournament.

“These are not ordinary tenants,” she said. “They come with different standards, habits, and expectations.”

For homeowners who lack the time to oversee daily operations, she advised appointing professional house managers and ensuring they receive thorough training.

In some cases, this preparation can take up to three months, underscoring the need for early planning.

Beyond accommodation management, discussions are underway with the Tanzania Tourist Board to market host properties and develop a secure payment portal.

Such a system would protect hosts in the event of cancellations, cushioning them from potential financial losses.

Regarding taxation, Judith expressed hope that the Tanzania Revenue Authority would extend incentives and tax relief similar to those granted to traditional hotels.

Such measures, she argued, would enable hosts to maximise their earnings while supporting the success of a tournament of continental significance.

“For hosts, strategic planning is essential, both for the short-term surge during AFCON and for the long-term prospects afterwards,” she concluded.

“Short-term rentals are a lucrative business, and this tournament offers a unique opportunity. With careful preparation, Tanzanians can derive lasting benefits long after the final whistle has blown.”

As Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda prepare to welcome Africa, the stage is set not merely for a football tournament, but for a celebration of unity, culture, and hospitality.