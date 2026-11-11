After 12 years, could Diamond and Davido deliver another hit?

Dar es Salaam. A reunion between Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz and Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido has reignited hopes of another musical collaboration, 12 years after the two artists teamed up on the hit song Number One Remix.

The excitement followed Davido's arrival in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, accompanied by his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

Diamond and his wife, Zuchu, gave them a high-profile welcome at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

The reception went beyond an ordinary celebrity welcome, with Diamond bringing out his Rolls-Royce to greet the Nigerian star, while Zuchu welcomed Chioma in her Bentley.

Images and videos of the meeting quickly circulated on social media, attracting attention from fans in Tanzania and beyond.

However, what followed the airport reception further fuelled speculation about a possible new musical project.

Diamond reportedly invited Davido and Chioma to his residence for dinner, where the two couples spent time together.

Videos shared online showed the musicians engaging in conversation, further fuelling curiosity about the purpose of the Nigerian star's visit.

For fans familiar with their musical history, the reunion brought back memories of Number One Remix, released in 2014.

The song, which brought together Bongo Flava and Afrobeats, remains one of the notable cross-border collaborations between Tanzania and Nigeria.

The original Number One was released in 2013 before Davido joined Diamond on the remix in January 2014.

Nigerian filmmaker Clarence Peters, helping the collaboration reach audiences beyond the two artists’ home markets, directed its music video.

More than a decade later, the possibility of another joint project has become a major talking point, particularly following comments by Kigoma MP and Diamond's close associate, Baba Levo.

In a social media post, Baba Levo congratulated Diamond, popularly known as Chibu, for fulfilling a promise he had made regarding his musical relationship with Davido.

He recalled a previous conversation in which Diamond had told him that working with Davido was not the problem, but rather choosing which song to record from the many projects available.

"My artist Lukuga, nothing has made me happier than seeing you fulfil the promise you made to me," Baba Levo wrote, expressing his happiness that Diamond had kept his word.

He also referred to the financial arrangements surrounding Diamond's reported new project with Davido, suggesting that preparations could be on a bigger scale than an ordinary musical collaboration.

Although Baba Levo's comments have added weight to the speculation, neither Diamond nor Davido has officially announced a new song, music video, or joint project.

Meanwhile, the possibility of another collaboration is not entirely new.

Social media personality Mwijaku had previously remarked about a potential musical reunion between the two stars, keeping fans curious about whether the partnership could be revived.

The latest developments have also raised questions about whether Davido's visit could involve more than one production.

There has been speculation about a possible video shoot for a new joint song, alongside a separate project.

Fans, meanwhile, have been equally entertained by the reception, with some using the occasion to highlight the growing influence and commercial success of Tanzanian musicians.

One social media user argued that the welcome demonstrated why local artistes should invest in luxury vehicles, saying visiting international stars would leave with positive impressions of Tanzania's entertainment industry.

The reunion has also reminded fans of another memorable moment when Diamond and Davido shared a stage in Dubai, performing their Number One Remix together.

For now, the biggest question remains whether their latest meeting will produce another continental hit.