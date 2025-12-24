Diamond Platnumz represents East Africa on official AFCON 2025 album

Tanzanian music heavyweight Diamond Platnumz has added another major international milestone to his career after being officially featured on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 album, released in line with the continent’s biggest football tournament currently being staged in Morocco.

The official AFCON soundtrack is a 12-track album that brings together an impressive lineup of African and international music stars, reflecting the tournament’s spirit of unity, diversity, and celebration.

The project includes globally recognised artistes such as Ne-Yo, Davido, French Montana, Ayra Starr, Rema, Jason Derulo, Shenseea, Saad Lamjarred, Akon, Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Innos’B, and several others, making it one of the most ambitious musical collaborations linked to African football in recent years.

Diamond Platnumz appears on the third track of the album titled “We Are Different,” a collaboration with American pop star Jason Derulo and Jamaican singer Shenseea.

The song blends international pop sounds with Afro-inspired rhythms, creating an energetic and uplifting anthem designed to resonate with football fans across the globe.

Thematically, “We Are Different” centres on pride in African identity, cultural diversity, and unity, values that strongly align with the spirit of AFCON.

The lyrics celebrate individuality while emphasising togetherness, a message that mirrors the competition itself, where nations with different languages, traditions, and histories come together through football.

Over the years, the Bongo Flava star has steadily expanded his reach beyond the region, collaborating with international artistes and positioning African music prominently on global platforms.

His participation in a project of AFCON’s magnitude places him firmly among African artistes shaping the continent’s cultural narrative on the world stage.

The soundtrack project also highlights the growing relationship between music and sport in Africa, where major tournaments increasingly rely on high-profile musical collaborations to amplify their global appeal.