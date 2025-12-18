Are fans now easing their boycott of local music?

Dar es Salaam. Recent developments in Tanzania’s music scene are raising questions over whether fans who had distanced themselves from local artistes are beginning to soften their stance, following weeks of tension triggered by political and social disputes spilling into the entertainment industry.

The debate intensified after incidents on October 29, which prompted sections of fans to launch online campaigns criticising prominent musicians for remaining silent on issues affecting wider society.

Several high-profile artistes, including Diamond Platnumz, reportedly lost followers as boycott calls gained momentum online.

Diamond, one of Africa’s most followed musicians, saw his Instagram following fall to about 17 million at the height of the backlash before rebounding to more than 18.8 million within three days of his first public appearance since October 29 at Posta in Dar es Salaam.

The quick recovery has raised questions over whether fans are easing the boycott or selectively re-engaging.

Amid the backlash, EFM and TV E Chief Executive Officer, Mr Francis Antony Ciza, popularly known as Majjizo, urged fans to reconsider prolonged disengagement, warning that sustained boycotts could destabilise the industry and threaten thousands of livelihoods.

“What worries me is that this platform may fail, and in the future, politicians might thrive because we agreed not to support Tanzanian music. This is a very serious matter,” said Majjizo during a discussion with music stakeholders and fans.

He noted that the industry supports a large number of young people directly and indirectly.

“When we say we don’t support Tanzanian music, we are indirectly saying we don’t support Tanzanian youth,” he added, calling for dialogue to bridge the growing gap between artistes and their audiences.

Majjizo said the boycott’s effects were already evident, particularly among independent musicians relying on digital platforms.

“Fans may not even realise the damage caused. Not supporting a video can cost hundreds of jobs, from producers to dancers and video crews,” he said.

New releases have struggled to gain traction, with some musicians postponing or cancelling projects due to unpredictable fan behaviour, affecting the wider creative ecosystem, including video directors, dancers, sound engineers, and digital marketers.

Earlier, artistes including Jay Melody and Jux had temporarily removed new songs from digital platforms, citing underwhelming performance.

Jux later reinstated his track Majo, promoting it as sponsored content to boost reach, particularly among international audiences.

Even Zuchu’s Reason garnered only 325,000 views in three weeks, a rare outcome for Tanzania’s most-streamed female artist on YouTube.

However, signs of a possible shift emerged in recent days after Bongo Flava artiste Marioo released his new song Oluwa.

Since its release on December 15, the song has been warmly received, surpassing one million views on YouTube within just over a day, in contrast to several recent releases that struggled.

Oluwa appeared to cut through the tension. Within eight hours, the song had amassed more than 320,000 views, prompting the artiste to thank fans publicly.

“This love is not ordinary, and I know it’s not because of my own cleverness. You decided that your boy should not go hungry. Thank you so much,” Marioo wrote on Instagram.

The release triggered a wave of online reactions, with some fans suggesting that audiences were gradually “opening their hearts” again after weeks of tension.

While many praised the song and pledged renewed support, others cautioned artistes against venturing into sensitive political or religious territory.

“Like it or not, YouTube success cannot be avoided,” one fan wrote, celebrating the song’s strong performance.

Another, identified as Vanisikaka, urged restraint, saying: “Brother, focus on the work and avoid politics and religion because they directly affect people’s lives.”

Some fans framed their support as long-standing loyalty. “You are one of us from the neighbourhood. We have trusted you for years, and we will support this song until it hits a million views,” wrote Meshack John.

Others admitted choosing to ignore negative narratives. “We ignored the noise and went straight to YouTube. Please stay away from the things that have strained your relationship with fans,” one supporter commented.

Not all reactions were positive. Some comments carried a sarcastic tone, reflecting lingering resentment.

“Now you have started appreciating even the little you are getting. You are only just breathing again. You will never stand again,” wrote a user identified as Heistrelz.

Beyond fans, music stakeholders have also weighed in. Producer Salmin Maengo, popularly known as S2Kizzy, said music should unite society rather than deepen divisions.

“Music is a shared language meant to bring society together in a positive way. What has happened should be left behind, while we move forward with the lessons learned,” he said.

Producer Justin Muhagachi, popularly known as Gachi B, described the past two months as a wake-up call.

“This period has reminded artistes of the value of fans. Without fans, there is nothing,” he said.

Legendary producer Master J said the industry must move on: “Life has to continue. The lesson has already been delivered,” he said.

Music manager Dady Mwambe noted that the impact had been particularly painful given that this period is usually a peak season for artistes, “What happened this year is a big lesson for everyone involved.”

However, DJ Ally B warned that reconciliation alone would not be enough: “Even when fans forgive, artistes must understand that they are a mirror of society.”