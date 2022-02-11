Diamond Platnumz's Waah hits 100 million on YouTube

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava Star Diamond Platnumz has made history in East Africa after his Waah video was viewed 100 million times on YouTube.

The video, in which he appears alongside Congolese rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide, was released on November 30, 2020, and so it took just 14 months to reach 100 million viewers.

Waah is the third video from Diamond Platnumz to reach 100 Million viewers.

Others are ‘Yope Remix‘ which has so far been viewed 178 Million times as well as ‘Inama’ which has so far been viewed 104 million times on music platform.

In addition, in the ‘Waah‘ video Diamond Platnumz was able to set a variety of records including ‘Waah’ viewed one hundred thousand times within an hour, a record that Harmonize came to break through his ‘Attitude’ video which was viewed 100,000 times within minutes 44 only.

The song also managed to set a new record in African music after reaching 1 Million viewers in just 8 hours and thus surpassing the record of Davido whose ‘Fem’ video was viewed 1 million times within 9 hours.

It should also be noted that Diamond Platnumz is the leading artist in sub-Saharan Africa with 6 Million followers on his account with 1.6 billion views on YouTube