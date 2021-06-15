Diamond Plutnumz responds to BET award removal petition

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has responded to a recent petition by a section activists calling for his removal from the BET Awards, saying it is their opinion and he respects it.

Diamond made the remarks while attending an event organized by actress Irene Uwoya in honour of her son Krish.

"I respect everyone's opinion, when someone enjoys my music, insults me, all I say is that I'm grateful," said Diamond on Wasafi TV.

The Bongo Flava star, who has not released songs for more than six months now, has been one of the most trending topics in the music industry.

Since he was nominated to vie for the Best International act, an online campaign was launched against the artist to be removed for his involvement in politics.

Opponents of the artist through social media are alleged to have done so in order to express their feelings due to the artist’s support for the ruling party CCM.

Diamond Plutnumz whose collaboration with Koffi Olomide ‘Waah!’ is among the highest grossing singles has promised to address the issue regarding the petition in the next few days.

He says he has not taken it personally.

“Do not hate someone who says something bad about you, you never know, don’t let that anger get the better of you, tomorrow he might regret it and apologize to you,” said Diamond.