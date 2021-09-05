Drake dedicates his 'Certified Lover Boy' album to Tanzanian born model Nadia Ntuli

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Rapper Drake dedicated his new album to model Nadia Ntuli who passed away earlier this year in a motorcycle accident in Dubai.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, shared the dedication in the footnote about the album on streaming services such as Apple Music, and it's there where Nadia’s name is mentioned.

A part from Nadia another woman mentioned in Drake’s album is Miss Mercedes Morr, a Houston Instagram influencer and model killed in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

"A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking.

Executive produced by me, Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP," writes Drake.

The description on Drake's social media page was flanked by a heart and dove emoji.

Although personal information including her education background parent’s details is not revealed yet but many people commented showing that Nadia's origin is Tanzania.

Even on the day that Nadia passed away her friend Tanzanian living in the United States, Mange Kimambi posted a photo of Nadia holding her son when they visited her Tanzania a few years ago.

She wrote: “Oh Nadya, why… You showered my son with kisses, the photos of you and Kenzo warm my heart to this day.

“OMG, what will your mom do? My heart aches for her, you were her entire world, her only child. Rest In Peace beautiful baby.”





With 21 tracks on his sixth studio album, CLB includes contributions from JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, and many more.





Who is Nadia

Nadia Ntuli was a UK-Tanzania model and friend of Drake who passed away earlier this year.

Drake and Nadia have been friends for seven years and supported each other throughout each other’s careers. Drake said they lifted each other up and he still can’t comprehend her passing

On the day Nadia died Drake posted on his Instagram story mourning his seven years best friend death.

Even people who knew a little about Nadia was quick to comment explaining on her country of origin.

“#NadiaNtuli is a girl born and raised in #Tanzania who happened to befriended #Drake @Drake,” wrote John Mujuma.

#NadiaNtuli is a a girl born and raised in #Tanzania who happened to befriended #Drake @Drake .



Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" has been streamed by several millions and since it was released on Friday, and the rapper's new album is also inspiring an almost as impressive number of memes poking fun at its artwork.

The album art, designed by British artist Damien Hirst, features emoji of 12 pregnant women with different skin tones wearing different color tops.



