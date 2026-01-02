East Africa’s screen queens pull back the curtain on their real lives

Some of East Africa’s most celebrated women in film and entertainment are coming together for a rare, no-holds-barred conversation that promises honesty, laughter, and a few uncomfortable truths.

Kajala Masanja, Irene Uwoya, Aunty Ezekiel, and Jackline Wolper, icons often described as malkia wa filamu na burudani, are stepping out of their carefully curated public images to share the realities of their lives, both on and off the screen.

For years, these women have dominated the region’s movie industry, shaping pop culture and inspiring a new generation of actresses and creators. But behind the glamour, red carpets, and social media perfection lies a world few ever get to see.

In this new sit-down, the queens open up about personal struggles, friendships, rivalries, love, heartbreak, and the unspoken truths that often remain “under the carpet”.

Actress Irene Uwoya hints at just how revealing the experience was. “I thought I knew my fellow A-list queens,” she shares, “until we actually sat down and talked about all our secrets. Aiseeeee… this was more than Truth or Dare.”

The candid exchange pushes boundaries, with probing questions and sharp, fast-paced answers that keep the conversation electric. Who faced the toughest questions?

Who delivered the most fearless and cutting responses? And who, ultimately, surprised everyone by steering the entire discussion?

More than just entertainment, the conversation offers audiences a chance to see these women as they truly are, unfiltered, vulnerable, and unapologetically honest.

It’s a powerful reminder that even icons carry stories that don’t always make the headlines.